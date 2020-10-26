Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 26

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,034.90 | The stock price was down 3 percent after an emergency arbitrator passed an interim order that put the Future-RIL deal on a pause. Amazon.com won an interim order against partner Future Group selling its retail business to RIL after the e-commerce company took the case to a Singapore-based arbitration panel, alleging violation of a contract by the Kishore Biyani-owned group. As per the deal, Future Retail signed off its stake to Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) in August 2020. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.