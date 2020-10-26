Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 26

All sectoral indices ended in the red, with the Nifty auto and metal indices shedding more than 3 percent each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 0.9-1.8 percent. Sandip Das The bears took charge of Dalal Street on October 26, pushing the Nifty below 11,800 and the Sensex down by more than 500 points. The Sensex closed 540 points or 1.33% down at 40145.50 and the Nifty slipped 162.6 points or 1.36% to 11767.80. Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 1,410.90 | The stock gained 2 percent after the bank reported a profit at Rs 2,184.5 crore in the September quarter, registering a 26.7 percent growth year-on-year, aided by lower provisions. A rise in pre-provision operating profit, NII and other income also boosted profitability. Net interest income increased 16.8 percent to Rs 3,913.2 crore in the July-September quarter compared to the year-ago period. SBI Life Insurance | CMP: Rs 781 | The share added over a percent after the company's net premium income was up 27.2 percent YoY at Rs 12,858 crore against Rs 10,111 crore. Its net profit was at Rs 299.7 crore against Rs 129.8 crore. The solvency ratio was at 2.45 against 2.20, CNBC-TV18 said. Aditya Birla Fashion | CMP: Rs 161.20 | The stock shed 2 percent on October 26. E-commerce giant Flipkart was planning to buy a 7.8 percent stake in Aditya Birla Fashion for Rs 1500 crore at Rs 205 per share, the company told BSE. On completion of this transaction, Aditya Birla Fashion would have successfully executed a capital raise of Rs 2,500 crore since April 1, 2020 despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions since the onset of COVID 19, the company said. GHCL | CMP: Rs 161.50 | The share price gained 2 percent after the company's consolidated net profit for the September quarter fell 27.7 percent to Rs 84.5 crore from Rs 116.8 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue was down 3.5 percent at Rs 806.5 crore against Rs 835.5 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA was down 18 percent at Rs 159.3 crore against Rs 194.2 crore (YoY). Its consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 19.8 percent against 23.2 percent in the year-ago period. Cosmo Films | CMP: Rs 470.40 | The stock ended in the green after the board approved a buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each not exceeding 12,67,361 equity shares at a price of Rs 576 per share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 73,00,00,000. Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,034.90 | The stock price was down 3 percent after an emergency arbitrator passed an interim order that put the Future-RIL deal on a pause. Amazon.com won an interim order against partner Future Group selling its retail business to RIL after the e-commerce company took the case to a Singapore-based arbitration panel, alleging violation of a contract by the Kishore Biyani-owned group. As per the deal, Future Retail signed off its stake to Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) in August 2020. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Nestle India | CMP: Rs 16,275 | The share price added 2 percent after the company posted a 1.4 percent year-on-year decline in profit to Rs 587 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from Rs 595.3 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially the growth was 20.7 percent due to lockdown pressure in the June quarter. HSBC has maintained 'buy' with a target at Rs 20,000. CLSA has upgraded the stock to 'outperform' from 'sell' with the target at Rs 17,650. Nomura has also upgraded the stock to 'buy' with the target at Rs 18,925. JSW Steel | CMP: Rs 307.15 | The stock fell over 4 percent after the company's consolidated net profit fell 37.1 percent YoY to Rs 1,595 crore against Rs 2,536 crore in the same quarter last year. Credit Suisse has downgraded the stock to 'neutral' from 'outperform' but raised the target to Rs 300 from Rs 200 per share. CLSA has maintained 'sell' call and raised the target to Rs 245 from Rs 220. Supreme Petrochem | CMP: Rs 273 | The share price ended in the green after the company reported a profit at Rs 86.15 crore in Q2 FY21 against Rs 36.06 crore, revenue rose to Rs 694 crore from Rs 668.9 crore YoY. Alembic Pharma | CMP: Rs 965 | The stock ended in the red on October 26. The pharma company received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Gel Forming Solution, 0.25 percent and 0.5 percent. Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Gel Forming Solution is indicated in the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma. First Published on Oct 26, 2020 04:55 pm