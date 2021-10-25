Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 25

Supported by banking names, the benchmark indices broke the four-day losing streak and ended higher on October 25. At close, the Sensex was up 145.43 points or 0.24% at 60,967.05 and the Nifty was up 10.50 points or 0.06% at 18,125.40.

ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 846.75 | The share price jumped over 11 percent after the bank recorded profit after tax of Rs 5,511 crore for the September 2021 quarter, up from Rs 4,251.33 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew to Rs 11,690 crore in Q2FY22 from Rs 9,366.09 crore YoY with a double-digit loan growth.

Colgate Palmolive | CMP: Rs 1,534.90 | The scrip shed over a percent on October 25. Net profit was down 1.8% at Rs 269.2 crore against Rs 274.2 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 5.2% at Rs 1,352.4 crore against Rs 1,285.5 crore (YoY). EBITDA slipped 2.1% at Rs 400.7 crore against Rs 409.3 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin came in at 29.6% against 31.8% (YoY). Colgate Board declares an interim dividend of Rs 19 a share.

Tech Mahindra | CMP: Rs 1,531 | The share ended in the green on October 25. The company reported consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,339 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, lower from Rs 1,353 crore in the previous quarter. Consolidated revenue came in higher at Rs 10,881 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 10,198 crore in June 2021 quarter.

Dwarikesh Sugar | CMP: Rs 74.50 | The stock was up over 3 percent after the company posted a net profit of Rs 39.6 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 against Rs 17.7 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue of the company was up 21.1% at Rs 505.5 crore against Rs 417.4 crore, YoY.

GMDC | CMP: Rs 75.25 | The share price gained over 3 percent after the company reported net profit at Rs 40.5 crore against Rs 11.9 crore (YoY). Revenue was at Rs 486.6 crore against Rs 235.6 crore (YoY). It reported EBITDA of Rs 61.2 crore against Rs 29.6 crore (YoY), while EBITDA margin was at 12.6%.

Newgen Software | CMP: Rs 596.35 | The stock ended in the green after the firm posted a 73 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 37.4 crore against Rs 21.6 crore and revenue was up 16.3% at Rs 185.5 crore against Rs 159.5 crore, QoQ.

Gland Pharma | CMP: Rs 3,735 | The stock was up over a percent after the company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 302 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 218 crore in Q2FY21. Its revenue jumped to Rs 1,080.5 crore from Rs 831.5 crore YoY.

Coforge | CMP: Rs 5,065.65 | The stock price was down over 5 percent despite the company clocking better numbers in the quarter ended September 2021. Coforge posted an 18.7 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 146.7 crore as against Rs 123.6 crore in the June quarter and its revenue was up 7.4 percent at Rs 1,569.4 crore from Rs 1,461.6 crore, QoQ. The board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 13 a share and the record date for this payout will be November 8, 2021.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,607 | The scrip ended in the red on October 25. Reliance Industries has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 15,479 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, registering a 46 percent increase over the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 1.74 lakh crore, significantly higher by 49.8 percent, compared to Rs 1.16 lakh crore reported in the year-ago period, Reliance Industries said in its BSE filing. The topline growth on a sequential basis was 20.6 percent. Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.