Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 23

Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 424.30 | Share price ended lower despite Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Albuterol Tablets in the strengths of 2 mg and 4 mg. Albuterol is a bronchodilator and it helps open up the airways in your lungs to make it easier to breathe. This medicine is used to treat and to prevent bronchospasm. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.