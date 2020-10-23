Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 23

On the sectoral front, except pharma all other indices ended in the green led by the auto stocks with nearly 3 percent gain. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended higher. Rakesh Patil Benchmark indices ended higher on October 23 with Nifty above 11,900 supported by the auto stocks. The Sensex was up 127.01 points, or 0.31%, at 40,685.50 and Nifty was up 33.90 points, or 0.28%, at 11,930.40. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) | CMP: Rs 2,308.90 | Shares declined 2 percent on October 23, a day after the company reported an 8 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in September quarter profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 338.06 crore. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 368.24 crore in the year-ago period. Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 424.30 | Share price ended lower despite Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Albuterol Tablets in the strengths of 2 mg and 4 mg. Albuterol is a bronchodilator and it helps open up the airways in your lungs to make it easier to breathe. This medicine is used to treat and to prevent bronchospasm. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad. Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail | CMP: Rs 164.95 | Share price added over 7 percent after Flipkart is buying 7.8% stake for Rs 1500 crore at Rs 205 per share. The Aditya Birla Fashion board approved issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis to Flipkart Investments Private Limited, a foreign portfolio investor, aggregating to Rs 1500 crore. SBI Cards and Payment Services | CMP: Rs 807.25 | Shares plunged 5 percent a day after the company reported a huge spike in bad loans during the September quarter. SBI Card reported that its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose from 1.4 percent in the April-June quarter to 4.3 percent in Q2. In Q2FY21, company posted a 46 percent fall in net profit to Rs 206 crore over Q2FY20. Total income increased by Rs 137 crore, or 5.7 percent to Rs 2,513 crore for Q2 FY21, from Rs 2,376 crore in Q2 FY20. Ambuja Cement | CMP: Rs 247.40 | Share price touched 52-week high of Rs 256 but ended 2 percent lower on October 23 after company posted 87.8 percent YoY jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 440.53 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (Q3CY20) versus Rs 234.61 crore a year ago. Its revenue was up 8.6% at Rs 2,852.46 crore versus Rs 2,625.78 crore. The company board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 17 per share on equity shares of Rs 2 each. YES Bank | CMP: Rs 13.30 | Shares of private lender climbed 4 percent ahead of its September quarter earnings. The private sector lender is expected to report pressure on the revenue front. Kotak Institutional Equities expects YES Bank's outstanding loans to decline about 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) but the key positive would be the recovery in deposit mobilisation. Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 3,082.25 | The two-and-three-wheeler maker, Bajaj Auto share price rose 2 percent a day after the company reported its Q2 earnings. The company has reported an 18.8 percent year-on-year decline in September quarter standalone profit to Rs 1,138.2 crore, missing a CNBC-TV18 poll estimates which of Rs 1,212 crore. Revenue from operations declined 7.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,156 crore in Q2 FY21 with sales volume declining 10.2 percent YoY to 10.53 lakh units and realisation rising 3.4 percent YoY. IDBI Bank | CMP: Rs 39.75 | Share price added a percent on October 23 after company posted Q2 net profit at Rs 324.4 crore against the loss of Rs 3,459 crore (YoY). NII grew 3.9 percent to Rs 1,695.1 crore against Rs 1,631.5 crore (YoY). Net NPA came at 2.67 percent against 3.55 percent (QoQ). Gross NPA came at 25.08 percent against 26.81 percent (QoQ). Provisions came at Rs 581.1 crore against Rs 888 crore (QoQ) & against Rs 5,641.3 crore (YoY). Net NPA came at Rs 3,363 crore against Rs 4,474 crore (QoQ). Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | CMP: Rs 305.20 | Shares surged over 6 percent after the company reported a 27.77 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2020.Company reported a 27.77 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 141.68 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. Mphasis | CMP: Rs 1,382.05 | Shares jumped over 2 percent as the company reported a 9.4 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 299.2 crore for the September 2020 quarter. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 273.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 12.8 percent to Rs 2,435.4 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,158.1 crore in the year-ago period. First Published on Oct 23, 2020 04:16 pm