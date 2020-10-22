Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 22

Among sectors, pharma, IT and bank ended in the red, while buying was witnessed in the energy, metal and infra sectors. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices added 0.5-0.8 percent. Sandip Das Benchmark indices broke their 4-day winning streak and ended lower on October 22. Nifty settled below 11,900 dragged by the pharma, IT and banking names. At close, Sensex was down 148.82 points, or 0.37%, at 40,558.49 and Nifty was down 41.20 points, or 0.35%, at 11,896.50. Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 2,996.55 | The stock ended in the red after reporting an 18.8 percent year-on-year decline in September quarter standalone profit to Rs 1,138.2 crore, missing a CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 1,212 crore. Revenue from operations declined 7.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,156 crore in Q2 FY21 with sales volume declining 10.2 percent YoY to 10.53 lakh units and realisation rising 3.4 percent YoY. Domestic two-wheeler segment registered a strong turnaround in September quarter as volumes grew by 6 percent, but commercial vehicles volumes declined 78 percent. Total exports fell 12 percent during the quarter YoY. Asian Paints | CMP: Rs 2,095.75 | The stock was down a percent after the company's consolidated net profit rose 1.2 percent YoY at Rs 851.9 crore against Rs 842.1 crore. Revenue was up 5.9 percent at Rs 5,350.2 crore against Rs 5,051 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 3,307 | The share price added over 2 percent after the company reported a 36 percent decline in consolidated profit for the quarter ended September 2020 due to elevated provisions. Profit fell to Rs 965 crore during the quarter, down from Rs 1,506 crore in same period last year. Consolidated net interest income increased 4 percent to Rs 4,165 crore in Q2 FY21 year-on-year, which was better than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 3,711.7 crore. Newgen Software | CMP: Rs 254 | The stock price was up 3 percent after the company’s quarterly net profit was at Rs. 27.52 crore in September 2020 up 745.77 percent from Rs. 3.25 crore in September 2019. EBITDA margin was up 26.5 percent from 5.9 percent amid strong cost rationalisation initiatives undertaken by the company. Net sales was at Rs 145.17 crore in September 2020 up 10.71 percent from Rs. 131.13 crore in September 2019. National Peroxide | CMP: Rs 2,083.25 | The share price jumped 5 percent after the company's net profit surged 286 percent to Rs 22.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019. However, sales of the company declined 1.66 percent to Rs 53.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 54.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019. Chennai Petroleum | CMP: Rs 81.30 | The stock surged 20 percent after the company reported a profit of Rs 290.58 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to a loss of Rs 212.7 crore, a year ago. Average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) during April to September was USD 9.70 per bbl as compared to USD 2.03 per bbl. GRM is higher mainly due to favourable increase in prices of crude and products. Ashok Leyland | CMP: Rs 79.20 | The share price jumped 5 percent after the company launched the BOSS LE and LX Trucks, with i-Gen6 BS-VI technology in BS6. BOSS Brand has been one of the leading brands, from Ashok Leyland, in the Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV) segment. These two vehicles will address the 11.1 tonne to 14.05 tonne GVW market. Sterlite Technologies | CMP: Rs 158.10 | The stock was up 4 percent after the company reported consolidated net profit at Rs 58 crore in the Q2FY21 versus Rs 6 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. Revenue of the company was up 32 percent at Rs 1,160 crore against Rs 876 crore. EBITDA rose 61 percent at Rs 212 crore and margin was at 18 percent, reported CNBC-TV18. Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 779 | The share price shed over 3 percent after the company's arm received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its oral solid manufacturing facility situated at Dayton, New Jersey. "The AuroLife Pharma LLC, a wholly owned stepdown subsidiary of the Company, has received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its oral solid manufacturing facility situated at Dayton, New Jersey," Aurobindo Pharma said in exchange filing. Dr Reddy's Laboratories | CMP: Rs 5,029.15 | The stock ended in the red after data breach forces the pharma company to shut plants. In major data breach, drug maker Dr Reddy's Laboratories has temporarily shutdown production across its key plants. The incident happened in the early hours. Sources within the company confirmed to Moneycontrol about the breach, and the halt of production. First Published on Oct 22, 2020 04:47 pm