Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 22

Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 779 | The share price shed over 3 percent after the company's arm received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its oral solid manufacturing facility situated at Dayton, New Jersey. "The AuroLife Pharma LLC, a wholly owned stepdown subsidiary of the Company, has received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its oral solid manufacturing facility situated at Dayton, New Jersey," Aurobindo Pharma said in exchange filing.