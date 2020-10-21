Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 21

Among the sectors, metal index gained over 2 percent followed by the bank, infra and energy indices, while selling was seen in the IT, auto and FMCG names. Sandip Das Benchmark indices gained for the fourth consecutive session amid high volatility on October 21 with Nifty above 11,900. At close, Sensex was up 162.94 points, or 0.40%, at 40,707.31 and Nifty was up 40.90 points, or 0.34%, at 11,937.70. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 3,252 | The stock ended in the red after the company reported a 36 percent decline in consolidated profit for the quarter ended September 2020 due to elevated provisions. Profit fell to Rs 965 crore during the quarter, down from Rs 1,506 crore in same period last year. Consolidated net interest income increased 4 percent to Rs 4,165 crore in Q2FY21 year-on-year, which was better than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 3,711.7 crore. UltraTech Cement | CMP: Rs 4,631.95 | The stock was up 2 percent after consolidated net profit of the cement maker surged 113 percent YoY at Rs 1,235 crore against Rs 579 crore. Its revenue was up 7.7 percent at Rs 10,354 crore against Rs 9,615 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 40.4 percent at Rs 2,695 crore and margin was at 26 percent. Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 232.80 | The stock price jumped over 4 percent after the Vedanta group firm on October 20 reported a 6.7 percent drop in net profit to Rs 1,940 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, due to high expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,081 crore in the year-ago period, HZL said in a filing to BSE. Total income of the company increased to Rs 6,050 crore in the July-September period from Rs 5,101 crore in the year-ago period. Citi has retained buy rating on Hindustan Zinc with target at Rs 240 per share. Colgate Palmolive | CMP: Rs 1,426 | The share price shed 2 percent on October 21. The company's consolidated net profit rose 12.3 percent year on year to Rs 274.2 crore from Rs 244.1 crore and revenue was up 5.2 percent at Rs 1,286 crore against Rs 1,222 crore, CNBC-TV18 reported. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 26.7 percent at Rs 409 crore versus Rs 323 crore and teh margin was up 540 bps at 31.8 percent against 26.4 percent. The company board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share. Prabhat Dairy | CMP: Rs 50 | The stock was up 2 percent after the market regulator Sebi pulled up the company for not cooperating with the forensic auditor and asked it to deposit Rs 1,292 crore in a nationalised bank within seven days till the conclusion of the audit. The stock also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 3.79 times. Godrej Industries | CMP: Rs 387 | The stock jumped 3 percent after ace investor Ramesh Damani bought 1.46 percent stake equivalent to 49,04,640 equity shares in the September quarter, as per BSE shareholding data. DB Corp | CMP: Rs 75 | The stock was down over a percent after the company's consolidated Q2 net profit fell 63 percent YoY at Rs 28.5 crore against Rs 75.6 crore. Its revenue was down 34.8 percent at Rs 346.4 crore against Rs 531.4 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Alembic Pharma | CMP: Rs 998 | The share price gained over a percent after the pharma company received US FDA nod for Fenofibrate Capsules used along with a proper diet to help lower ‘Bad’ cholesterol and fats. DLF | CMP: Rs 172.25 | The stock added over 2 percent after the company's rental arm pre-leased 7.7 lakh sq ft office space to Standard Chartered GBS in an upcoming commercial tower in Chennai to be constructed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. Vedanta | CMP: Rs 101.45 | The stock price gained 2 percent after its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc announced a dividend of Rs 21.30 per share. "The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on October 20, 2020, have approved an interim dividend of Rs 21.30 per equity shares, i.e., 1,065 percent on face value of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2020-21 amounting to Rs 9,000 crore," the company said in an exchange filing. First Published on Oct 21, 2020 04:44 pm