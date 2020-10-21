Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 21

Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 232.80 | The stock price jumped over 4 percent after the Vedanta group firm on October 20 reported a 6.7 percent drop in net profit to Rs 1,940 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, due to high expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,081 crore in the year-ago period, HZL said in a filing to BSE. Total income of the company increased to Rs 6,050 crore in the July-September period from Rs 5,101 crore in the year-ago period. Citi has retained buy rating on Hindustan Zinc with target at Rs 240 per share.