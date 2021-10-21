MARKET NEWS

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 21

Among sectors, PSU bank, auto, oil & gas and power indices ended in the green, while metal, IT, energy and FMCG indices ended lower

Sandip Das
October 21, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST
The benchmark indices witnessed selling for the third straight session on October 21. mostly dragged by IT and metal names. At close, the Sensex was down 336.46 points, or 0.55%, at 60,923.50 and the Nifty was down 88.50 points, or 0.48%, at 18,178.10.
Asian_paints1
Asian Paints | CMP: Rs 3,015 | The scrip fell 5 percent after the company posted a 29 percent fall in its Q2FY22 profit at Rs 605.2 crore versus Rs 852 crore, while revenue was up 32.6% at Rs 7,096 crore versus Rs 5,350 crore, YoY. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were down 28.5% at Rs 904.4 crore and the margin was at 12.75% percent, YoY.
earnings
L&T Finance Holdings | CMP: Rs 85.35 | The stock price fell over 6 percent after the firm reported a 15.5 percent fall in its consolidated profit at Rs 224.03 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 265.12 crore in Q2FY21, while revenue fell to Rs 3,051.82 crore from Rs 3,408.10 crore YoY.
Tata Motors DVR | CMP: Rs 255.55 | The share price jumped 10 percent after Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in the company. Jhunjhunwala has hiked his stake in the company to 3.93 percent in the September quarter from 1.97 percent in the June quarter. Among, foreign portfolio investors, Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund raised the stake from 4.58 percent to 4.68 percent.
CG Power | CMP: Rs 140 | The stock added over 2 percent after the company posted 72% jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 188.1 crore from Rs 109.7 crore in the year-ago period and revenue was at Rs 1,453.8 crore against Rs 663.9 crore YoY.
IDBI Bank
IDBI Bank | CMP: Rs 55.65 | The share price shed 2 percent on October 21. The bank's Q2FY22 net profit rose 74.8% at Rs 567.1 crore versus Rs 324.4 crore and net interest income was up 9.4% at Rs 1,853.6 crore versus Rs 1,694.2 crore, YoY.
Bank of Maharashtra | CMP: Rs 22.20 | The scrip gained 6 percent after the bank doubled the net profit at Rs 263.7 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 against Rs 130 crore in the year-ago period. The net interest income rose 33.8% to Rs 1,499.6 crore from Rs 1,120.4 crore, YoY. Gross NPA was at 5.56% and net NPA at 1.73%, QoQ.
Havells_fan
Havells India | CMP: Rs 1,288.50 | The share price tumbled over 8 percent after the consumer electrical goods maker reported a 7.34 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 302.39 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021 compared to Rs 326.36 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Jubilant Foodworks | CMP: Rs 3,875 | The stock shed 2 percent on October 21. The company has reported a 58.11 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 119.82 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021 aided by higher sales. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,116.19 crore compared to Rs 816.33 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.
Bharat Gears | CMP: Rs 174.80 | The scrip ended in the green on October 21. The company has approved rights entitlement ratio at 1:10 (one equity share for every 10 shares held by shareholders) and fixed the issue price at Rs 105 a share.
Angel Broking | CMP: Rs 1,320 | The stock was down over 5 percent on October 21. The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 134.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 74.5 crore in Q2FY21. Its revenue jumped to Rs 527.34 crore from Rs 309.85 crore YoY.
Sandip Das
first published: Oct 21, 2021 04:46 pm

