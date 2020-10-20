Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 20

Hatsun Agro | CMP: Rs 824 | The stock was down 3 percent on October 20. The board recommended issuance of bonus shares and proposed raising funds through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The board recommended for the issuance of bonus shares of the company in the ratio of 1:3 - 1 new bonus equity share of Re 1 each fully paid up to be issued for every three existing equity shares of Re 1 each fully paid up held by the shareholders on the record date.