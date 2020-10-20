Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 20

On the sectoral front, IT index gained 1 percent followed by the pharma and auto, while energy, FMCG, metal and PSU bank indices closed in the red. Sandip Das Indian indices rose for the third straight session on October 20 amid mixed global market cues. At close, Sensex was up 112.77 points, or 0.28%, at 40,544.37, and Nifty was up 23.80 points, or 0.20%, at 11,896.80. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 3,552.90 | The stock was down over 5 percent after the company reported a 23.2 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 498.13 crore for the quarter ended September 2020 but an 82 percent increase in tax expenses hit profitability. Emkay Global has reduce FY21-23 estimates by 4 percent, amid low interest income after the high dividend payout. Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 3,552.90 | The stock was down over 5 percent after the company reported a 23.2 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 498.13 crore for the quarter ended September 2020 but an 82 percent increase in tax expenses hit profitability. Emkay Global has reduce FY21-23 estimates by 4 percent, amid low interest income after the high dividend payout. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals | CMP: Rs 26.85 | The stock price added 3 percent after the company's board approved acquisition of OMPL’s shares from ONGC. "MRPL was holding 51.0017 percent of the paid up equity of OMPL, which has been increased to 99.9998 percent pursuant to the acquisition of equity shares from ONGC," the company said. Wipro | CMP: Rs 347 | The share price added a percent after the IT firm won an Application Management (AMS) and Services Integration & Management (SIAM) contract from Fortum in Finland. As a part of the five-year agreement, Wipro will manage Fortum's application portfolio across hundreds of applications for more than 11,500 users across 18 countries and provide 24/7 support for business-critical applications. Hatsun Agro | CMP: Rs 824 | The stock was down 3 percent on October 20. The board recommended issuance of bonus shares and proposed raising funds through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The board recommended for the issuance of bonus shares of the company in the ratio of 1:3 - 1 new bonus equity share of Re 1 each fully paid up to be issued for every three existing equity shares of Re 1 each fully paid up held by the shareholders on the record date. Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 917.90 | The stock price gained over a percent after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for the high-speed Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail corridor. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on October 19 said Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for the largest segment of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. Gujarat Ambuja | CMP: Rs 124.95 | The stock added 2 percent after the company's consolidated net profit was at Rs 72.8 crore against Rs 14.5 crore. Its revenue was up 9 percent at Rs 989.3 crore against Rs 908.4 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Sunteck Realty | CMP: Rs 276 | The share price was up a percent after the company entered into an agreement to acquire approximately 50-acre land parcel in Vasind. "The project will offer approximately 2.6 million square feet. Envisaged as a one of the large residential development under ‘Sunteck World’ brand in Thane District, the project will have a revenue potential of Rs 1,250 crore spanning over next 4-5 years," company detailed about project. KIOCL | The stock fell 10 percent on October 20. The board of directors on October 19 approved a proposal for the buyback of 1,41,74,469 equity shares (representing 2.28 percent of the paid-up share capital) from the shareholders at a price of Rs 110 per share payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 155.92 crore. ACC | CMP: Rs 1,577.50 | The share price added a percent after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 363.85 crore, up 20.26 percent year-on-year (YoY) for the September quarter. It reported a profit of Rs 302.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. CLSA has a buy with target raised to Rs 1,920 from Rs 1,730 per share. First Published on Oct 20, 2020 04:22 pm