Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 20

Except PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the red. The BSE midcap and smallcap lost 2 percent each.

Moneycontrol News
October 20, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST
The benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on October 20 amid selling across sectors. At close, the Sensex was down 456.09 points, or 0.74%, at 61,259.96, and the Nifty was down 152.20 points, or 0.83%, at 18,266.60.
Jubilant Foodworks | CMP: Rs 3,965.65 | The stock price fell over 8 percent on October 20 despite the company reporting a 58.11% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 119.82 crore for the quarter ended September. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,116.19 crore as compared to Rs 816.33 crore a year ago.
IPCA Laboratories | CMP: Rs 2,290 | The share price lost 2 percent. The pharma company's Board of Directors will meet on November 13, 2021 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021, interim dividend and sub-division of every 1 equity share of the nominal/face value of Rs 2 each into two of the nominal/face value of Re 1 each.
Deepak Fertilisers | CMP: Rs 418.60 | The scrip shed nearly 3 percent on October 20. The company has passed resolutions for raising funds by issuing shares at a floor price of Rs 422.48 each.
ACC | CMP: Rs 2,260.10 | The stock price ended in the green. The cement-maker reported a 21 percent decline in the consolidated profit after tax at Rs 450 crore from Rs 569 crore in the previous quarter. Year-on-year, profit rose 24 percent from Rs 364 crore. Cement volumes grew marginally by a percent year-on-year to 6.57 million tonnes compared to 6.49 million tonnes in the year-ago period.
Nestle India | CMP: Rs 19,258.40 | The share price ended in the red. The firm reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 617 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 (Q3FY22), a growth of 15 percent from Rs 538.6 crore in the previous quarter. Profit grew by 5 percent from Rs 5,87.1 crore in the year-ago period.
NBCC India | CMP: Rs 46.15 | The scrip slipped over 2 percent on October 20. The firm said it has been asked to provide project management consultation for three projects worth Rs 375.30 crore.
Honeywell Automation | CMP: Rs 42,420 | The stock ended in the red on October 20. The company said it has won the bid for the Bengaluru Safe City project under the Nirbhaya Fund announced by the Government of India. The Bengaluru Safe City project is valued at Rs 496.57 crore .
Rallis India | CMP: Rs 282.45 | The stock price fell 7 percent after the company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 56.49 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 82.95 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 727.80 crore from Rs 725 crore YoY.
L&T Technology Services | CMP: Rs 4,957.75 | The share price declined over 3 percent despite the company reporting higher consolidated profit at Rs 230 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 216.2 crore in Q1FY22, and its revenue rose to Rs 1,607.7 crore from Rs 1,518.4 crore, QoQ.
ICICI Securities | CMP: Rs 796.20 | The share price slipped 3 percent. The company has reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 351.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 278.15 crore in Q2FY21 and revenue rose to Rs 856.37 crore from Rs 680.68 crore YoY.
