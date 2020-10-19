Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 19

Among sectors, except pharma, IT and auto, other indices ended in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.5 percent each. Sandip Das Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on October 19 with Nifty above 11850 supported by the financial, metal and FMCG stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 448.62 points or 1.12% at 40,431.60, and the Nifty was up 110.50 points or 0.94% at 11,873. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Avenue Supermart | CMP: Rs 2,093 | The stock price was up 5 percent after the company reported a 38.5 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit for the quarter ended September 2020 but sequentially, profit grew five-fold amid the easing of lockdown restrictions. Jefferies maintained a buy rating with a target of Rs 2,600. ICICIdirect upgraded rating from hold to buy with a reduced target price of Rs 2,300. Tata Communications | CMP: Rs 919.40 | The share price was up 5 percent after the company on October 16 posted an around seven-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 384.81 crore for the September quarter. The company had registered a profit of Rs 54.31 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. Consolidated revenue grew 4.5 percent to Rs 4,477.18 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 4,282.3 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing. Besides, the company concluded the sale of a land parcel along with building for a total consideration of Rs 67.41 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 1,374.10 | The stock gained almost 3 percent after LIC of India has raised its holding in the company. As per the latest shareholding pattern data available on the BSE, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank by 0.73 percent in quarter ended September 2020. NCC | CMP: Rs 33.25 | The stock price added over a percent after Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised her stake in cthe company to 12.14 percent from 11.45 percent in September quarter, as per the BSE Shareholding pattern. Spencer Retail | CMP: Rs 75.60 | The stock gained over 3 percent after ace investor Radhakishan Damani raised his stake in the company. As per the BSE shareholding pattern for the quarter ended September 2020, Radhakishan S Damani increased his stake to 2.20 percent from 2.09 percent in the quarter ended June 2020. He bought additional 3,25,000 share in the company in the July-September quarter from 16,61,324 shares in June 2020. Cosmo Films | CMP: Rs 462.35 | The share price jumped over 8 percent after the board mulls considering share buyback on October 26. "A meeting of board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 to consider the proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the Company and other matters necessary/incidental thereto," Cosmo Films said in a exchange filing. Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 486 | The share price jumped 5 percent after the company confirmed export orders of nearly 5,500 wheels for US truck trailer market, to be executed in the month of November from its Chennai plant. Bank of Maharashtra | CMP: Rs 11.90 | The stock was up 6 percent after net profit of the bank grew 13.4 percent at Rs 130.1 crore against Rs 114.7 crore (YoY). NII was up 4.4 percent at Rs 1,120.4 crore against Rs 1,073.4 crore (YoY). Gross NPA at 8.81 percent against 10.93 percent (QoQ). Net NPA at 3.3 percent against 4.10 percent (QoQ). DHFL | CMP: Rs 13.85 | The stock jumped 10 percent on October 19. Adani Group and Piramal Enterprises are among the four entities that have placed bids for DHFL, the first financial services player undergoing insolvency process, according to sources. Besides, sources said, the US-based Oaktree and Hong Kong-based SC Lowy submitted bids for DHFL on October 17, the last date to submit final bids. In November, the Reserve Bank referred DHFL, the third largest pure-play mortgage lender, to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for insolvency proceedings. Compucom Software | CMP: Rs 7.65 | The share price added 5 percent after the company received an order for providing ICT computer lab related services and supply of related items in 53 (21+32 Schools) government schools for establishment of ICT Computer Labs on BOOT Basis from Rajasthan Council of Schools Education (RCSE) worth Rs 7.26 crore for 5 years. First Published on Oct 19, 2020 04:37 pm