Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 16

Cyient | CMP: Rs 388.70 | The stock price jumped over 6 percent after the IT firm reported a 14.8 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 83.9 crore for September 2020 quarter. The Hyderabad-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 98.5 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue decreased 13.4 percent to Rs 1,003.3 crore for the period under review as against Rs 1,158.9 crore in the year-ago. Company's consolidated net profit was up 3.1 percent QoQ to Rs 83.9 crore versus Rs 81.4 crore and revenue was up 1.2 percent to Rs 1,003.3 crore versus Rs 991.7 crore.