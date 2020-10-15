Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 15

Lakshmi Vilas Bank | CMP: Rs 17.60 | The stock was down over 3 percent. The Board approved Rights Issue worth up to Rs 500 crore at its meeting held on October 15, 2020. It considered and approved subject to necessary approvals, the raising of funds by issuance and allotment of equity shares or such other eligible securities of the Bank, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 500 crore by way of a rights issue, the company said in an exchange filing.