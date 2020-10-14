Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 14

Among sectors, except bank, FMCG and metal other indices ended in the red. BSE Smallcap Index ended marginally lower and Midcap index gained 0.5 percent. Sandip Das Benchmark indices made a smart recovery from the intraday lows on October 14 and ended higher for the tenth consecutive day with Nifty above 11,950. At 15:30 IST, Sensex was up 169.23 points, or 0.42%, at 40,794.74, and Nifty was up 36.50 points, or 0.31%, at 11,971. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Karnataka Bank | CMP: Rs 43.65 | The share price jumped 4 percent after the private sector bank on October 13 reported a nearly 13 percent rise in net profit at Rs 119.44 crore for the September quarter as bad loans moderated. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 105.91 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal. Total income rose to Rs 1,933.52 crore in the quarter under review, against Rs 1,902.41 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Karnataka Bank said in a regulatory filing. Wipro | CMP: Rs 349.40 | The stock price shed 7 percent after the company posted a 3.2 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit for the quarter ended September 2020, while IT services segment earnings were ahead of analysts' estimates. Citi has downgraded the stock to neutral with target at Rs 400 while Goldman Sachs has a sell rating on the stock. YES Bank | CMP: Rs 12.90 | The stock ended in the red after reports that it had classified Cox & Kings as wilful defaulters. Mint reported that the bank had classified Cox & Kings, its non-bank lending unit Cox & Kings Financial Services and related entity Ezeego One Travel and Tours, which have total loans of Rs 1,862 crore, as wilful defaulters. The classification was made in the June quarter and subsequently updated on Yes Bank’s list of defaulters, Mint said, citing data from credit information bureau TransUnion Cibil. Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,138 | The share price was down over a percent ahead of its earnings. After market hours, the company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 4,845 crore for the September quarter, according to CNBC-TV18. The profit in June quarter was at Rs 4,233 crore, which had declined 2 percent sequentially. Consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 24,570 crore in Q2FY21, compared to Rs 23,665 crore in the previous quarter. Infosys had provided full year constant currency revenue growth guidance of 0-2 percent amid improving demand environment and deals wins. Infibeam Avenues | CMP: Rs 89.20 | The stock was up 3 percent after JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., India (JPMC) has signed a definitive agreement with Infibeam Avenues, to use company's flagship enterprise payment platform, CCAvenue for processing transactions of its enterprise clients. NMDC | CMP: Rs 79.95 | The stock price was up a percent after the Cabinet approves demerger, sale of NMDC's Nagarnar steel plant, reported CNBC-TV18. Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company | CMP: Rs 172.30 | The stock added 2 percent after the company reported positive top-line results from its Phase 3 trial for its investigational drug, SDN-037, for the treatment of Inflammation and Pain associated with Ocular Surgery. The trial met its prespecified primary and secondary objectives, demonstrating that SDN-037 is superior to its vehicle. Lupin | CMP: Rs 1,037.25 | The stock was down over a percent on October 14. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased stake in company to 1.53 percent in September quarter, from 1.47 percent in June quarter; LIC also raised stake to 3.71 percent from 2.7 percent and MFs to 12.58 percent from 11.94 percent. Page Industries | CMP: Rs 20,605 | The share price ended in th red after A US apparel industry watchdog has launched an investigation into underwear maker Jockey International's Indian partner Page Industries following allegations of human rights abuses at one of its factories, Reuters reported. The investigation by Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production comes after Norway's $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund dropped Page from its investment portfolio due to concerns of human rights violations at "Unit-III" - one of Page's Jockey manufacturing sites in Bengaluru. PNB Gilts | CMP: Rs 39.40 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after CRISIL re-affirmed its credit rating of 'A1+' as assigned to Rs 1,000 crore Commercial Paper programme. First Published on Oct 14, 2020 04:42 pm