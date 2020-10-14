Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 14

YES Bank | CMP: Rs 12.90 | The stock ended in the red after reports that it had classified Cox & Kings as wilful defaulters. Mint reported that the bank had classified Cox & Kings, its non-bank lending unit Cox & Kings Financial Services and related entity Ezeego One Travel and Tours, which have total loans of Rs 1,862 crore, as wilful defaulters. The classification was made in the June quarter and subsequently updated on Yes Bank’s list of defaulters, Mint said, citing data from credit information bureau TransUnion Cibil.