Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 14

The benchmark indices extended the rally to the sixth consecutive session, with the Sensex and the Nifty closing at new highs. At close, the Sensex was up 568.90 points, or 0.94%, at 61,305.95, and the Nifty was up 176.70 points, or 0.97%, at 18,338.50.

Apollo Pipes | CMP: Rs 1,940 | The stock gained 1 percent as a meeting of the board of directors of is scheduled for October 22 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30. The board will also consider a proposal for the issue of bonus shares of the company.

Westlife Development | CMP: Rs 584.70 | The share price rose 3 percent after the company plans to invest Rs 800-1,000 crore in various businesses and open about 200 outlets over the next three-four years.

Wipro | CMP: Rs 707.55 | The share price rose 5 percent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,930.7 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, registering a decline of 9.6 percent due to contraction in margins after wage hike and amortisation charge on Capco acquisition. However, the profit grew by 18.9 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,685.90 | The share price jumped nearly 3 percent on October 14 ahead of the September quarter earnings. The private sector lender will announce its quarterly numbers on October 16. For September 2021, the bank's advances were approximately at Rs 11.98 lakh crore, grew by 15.4 percent year-on-year and 4.4 percent on a sequential basis.

Cyient | CMP: Rs 1,158 | The share price rose 7 percent on October 14 after the company's Q2FY22 net profit rose 5.5 percent at Rs 121.3 crore against Rs 115 crore and the rupee revenue was up 5 percent at Rs 1,111.6 crore versus Rs 1,058.2 crore, QoQ.

Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,715.50 | The share price ended with marginal gains on October 14 after the company reported consolidated profit at Rs 5,421 crore for the quarter ended September 2021. Its net profit increased 11.9 percent year-on-year and 4.4 percent over Rs 5,195 crore in the June quarter. Its consolidated revenue increased to Rs 29,602 crore during the period from Rs 27,896 crore in the previous quarter.

GTPL Hathway | CMP: Rs 292.50 | The share price added 3 percent despite the company's Q2FY22 net profit was down 4.7% at Rs 43.1 crore against Rs 45.1 crore and revenue was up 3.5% at Rs 596 crore versus Rs 576 crore, YoY.

Mindtree | CMP: Rs 4,693.20 | The share price rose 7 percent as the company's consolidated profit grew by 16.2 percent to Rs 398.9 crore from Rs 343.4 crore in the June quarter. Revenue was up 12.8 percent to Rs 2,586.2 crore from Rs 2,291.7 crore in the same period. Revenue in dollar terms showed a 12.8 percent sequential growth at $350.1 million for Q2FY22 and the same in constant currency grew at 13.4 percent.

Century Textiles | CMP: Rs 962.40 | The share price rose nearly 3 percent after the company posted consolidated net profit of Rs 44.7 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 against a loss of Rs 14 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its revenue was up 67% at Rs 1,013 crore versus Rs 607 crore, YoY.