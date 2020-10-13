Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 13

On the sectoral front, buying seen in the energy, IT, metal, while selling witnessed in the auto, bank, FMCG and pharma indices. Sandip Das Market ended flat with positive bias in a volatile session on October 13. At close, the Sensex was up 31.71 points or 0.08% at 40625.51, and the Nifty was up 3.50 points or 0.03% at 11934.50. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Wipro | CMP: Rs 375.20 | The stock ended lower by half a percent ahead of its numbers. The company declared its Q2 earnings post market hours on October 13. It reported a consolidated profit of Rs 2,465.7 crore for the July-September quarter against Rs 2,390.4 crore in the previous quarter. Consolidated profit increased to Rs 2,465.7 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 2,390.4 crore in previous quarter. Consolidated revenue during the quarter increased 1.2 percent sequentially to Rs 15,096.7 crore. The rupee revenue of IT services segment grew by 1.2 percent to Rs 14,768.1 crore in Q2FY21. It approved a buyback proposal for purchase of up to 23.75 crore equity shares (representing 4.16 percent of total paid up equity) from the shareholders of the company on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer. Alembic Pharma | CMP: Rs 962.45 | The stock price gained 2 percent after its associate company, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, entered into an exclusive licence agreement with Curon Biopharmaceutical. "Associate company, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, announced that it has entered into an exclusive licence agreement with Curon Biopharmaceutical Limited for development and commercialization of Tenalisib, a Dual Pl3K Delta and Gamma Inhibitor for Oncology, in Greater China," the company said in an exchange filing. Alembic Pharmaceuticals through its wholly-owned subsidiary holds 50 percent ownership in Rhizen. Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 483.10 | The share price added 2 percent after the company bagged orders of over USD 3,68,000 from the US and the EU. The company confirmed export orders of nearly 38,000 wheels for US and EU market, to be executed in the month of December and January from its Dappar & Chennai plants. Orders of similar capacity are anticipated from the same customer base as businesses have picked up speed, the company said in an exchange filing. Shalby | CMP: Rs 101.95 | The stock was up 2 percent after the company posted a standalone net profit at Rs 24.16 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as against a loss of Rs 8.7 crore a year ago. Its standalone revenues from operations stood at Rs 109 crore as against Rs 126 crore in the same period last year. The operative expenses of the company came down in the quarter under review at Rs 56 crore as against Rs 70 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing. Rane Brake | CMP: Rs 648 | The share price jumped over 11 percent after the board of directors at its meeting scheduled on October 15 may consider proposal for buyback of equity shares. The Board of Directors at its meeting to be convened on October 15, 2020, is scheduled to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company and matters connected thereto, the company said in an exchange filing. Vedanta | CMP: Rs 99.85 | The share price was up 3 percent after reports said that the company will return delisting funds to banks, bondholders, quoting Bloomberg, reported CNBC-TV18. Earlier, Vedanta Resources and its indirect subsidiaries, Vedanta Holdings Mauritius and Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II, had informed that the delisting offer is deemed to have failed. The total number of offer shares validly tendered by the public shareholders in the delisting offer is 1,25,47,16,610 shares, which is less than the minimum number of offer shares required to be accepted by the acquirers for the delisting offer to be successful. Lakshmi Vilas Bank | CMP: Rs 18 | The stock was down over 2 percent after the company said its board will consider issue of securities on a rights basis. "A meeting of board will be held on October 15, 2020 to consider and approve, the issue of securities of the bank to existing shareholders of the bank on a rights basis," company said in the release. Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,160 | The stock gained 2 percent after the company completed the acquisition of US-based product design and development firm Kaleidoscope Innovation. On September 3, Infosys had announced that it will acquire Kaleidoscope Innovation for up to $42 million. Cipla | CMP: Rs 784.50 | The stock price was down over 3 percent on October 13. The company's step-down US-based subsidiary received complete response letter (CRL) from the US drug regulator for IV Trambol. DFM Foods | CMP: Rs 364.90 | The share price jumped 8 percent after Ashish Kacholia increased stake in the company to 2.84 percent in the September quarter from 2 percent in June quarter. Vanaja Sundar Iyer acquired 1.87 percent stake in company. First Published on Oct 13, 2020 04:48 pm