Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 13

Wipro | CMP: Rs 375.20 | The stock ended lower by half a percent ahead of its numbers. The company declared its Q2 earnings post market hours on October 13. It reported a consolidated profit of Rs 2,465.7 crore for the July-September quarter against Rs 2,390.4 crore in the previous quarter. Consolidated profit increased to Rs 2,465.7 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 2,390.4 crore in previous quarter. Consolidated revenue during the quarter increased 1.2 percent sequentially to Rs 15,096.7 crore. The rupee revenue of IT services segment grew by 1.2 percent to Rs 14,768.1 crore in Q2FY21. It approved a buyback proposal for purchase of up to 23.75 crore equity shares (representing 4.16 percent of total paid up equity) from the shareholders of the company on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer.