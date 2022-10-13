Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 13

NALCO | CMP: Rs 72.55 | NALCO gained close to 3 percent today after aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) soared on reports of the US considering a ban on Russian aluminium. Analysts believe this could work out in favour of Indian companies as the demand for aluminium in international markets is huge. Adani Wilmar | CMP: Rs 682.70 | The FMCG firm’s share price dropped 3.6 percent as the company expects its revenue for September FY23 quarter to grow in low single digits compared to the year-ago period. Revenues and volumes for the first half of FY23 are expected to register low double-digit growth. Aditya Birla Money | CMP: Rs 64.20 | The stock gained 11 percent after the company posted 51 percent jump year-on-year in its net profit at Rs 9.7 crore versus Rs 6.4 crore. Revenue for Q2FY23 was up 18.5 percent YoY at Rs 68.2 crore versus Rs 57.5 crore. Pennar Industries | CMP: Rs 50.65 | The stock gained 11.44 percent after the company informed that it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,167 crore across its various business verticals. Some of its customers are Reliance Industries, NTPC and Thermax. Suven Lifesciences | CMP: Rs 71.90 | The stock gained 1.5 percent after the company said its board of directors has approved a rights issue size of 7,26,91,239 shares for Rs 399.80 crore. The issue price is Rs 55 per equity share. The rights entitlement ratio is (1:2) one rights equity share for every two shares held by the eligible equity shareholders of the company. Apollo Microsystems | CMP: Rs 214.80 | The stock gained 8 percent today. The company will issue 1.01 crore warrants at Rs 183.30 each to promoter and non-promoter group. Moneycontrol News

Indian benchmark indices ended lower with Nifty around 17,000 amid volatility on October 13. At Close, the Sensex was down 390.58 points or 0.68% at 57,235.33, and the Nifty was down 109.30 points or 0.64% at 17,014.30.Wipro | CMP: Rs 379.60 | The stock declined 6.95 percent, a day after the IT services major reported a consolidated net profit drop of 9.27 percent for the September quarter to Rs 2,659 crore from the year-ago period. The company expects December quarter revenue to grow 0.5-2 percent, lower than the consensus Street expectations of 1-3 percent.HCLTech | CMP: Rs 981.05 | The stock gained over 3 percent and was the top index gainer. The company’s consolidated net profit for Q2FY23 increased 7 percent to Rs 3,489 crore from Rs 3,259 crore reported a year ago. The management also increased revenue guidance to 13.5-14.5 percent YoY in constant currency terms, thanks to higher deal wins.RITES | CMP: Rs 382.50 | The share price of RITES gained 11.13 percent after the company secured a new business order for the construction of depot-cum-workshop for Rs 499.41 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation.Tata Teleservices | CMP: Rs 104.75 | The stock rose 4.9 percent and was locked in the upper circuit after the company announced it has partnered with Google Cloud to offer Google Workspace for Small and Medium Businesses. The company will offer businesses a single, unified experience for workplace communication and collaboration for their hybrid workforce.