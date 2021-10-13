MARKET NEWS

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 13

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 13

Benchmark indices record-breaking spree continued, with the Sensex gaining 452.74 points to close at 60,737.05 and the Nifty rallying 169.80 points to 18,161.80

Rakesh Patil
October 13, 2021 / 05:15 PM IST
Benchmark indices ended at fresh record closing high levels supported by the auto, IT, metal and infra stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 452.74 points or 0.75% at 60,737.05, and the Nifty was up 169.80 points or 0.94% at 18,161.80.
Indian benchmark indices closed at record highs, supported by auto, IT, metal and infrastructure stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 452.74 points, or 0.75% at 60,737.05, and the Nifty was up 169.80 points or 0.94% at 18,161.80.
Centrum Capital | CMP: Rs 45.15 | The share price rose 13 percent on October 13, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a small finance bank (SFB) licence to the consortium of Centrum Financial Services and Resilient Innovations Private Limited (BharatPe).
Prime Securities | CMP: Rs 110.05 | The share price rose 5 percent after the company's board approved the issue of up to 45,50,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs 5 each on a preferential basis at a price of Rs 88.75 a share, aggregating to Rs 40,38,12,500, to investors, including Meridian Investments, Anand Jain, Himanshi Kela, McJain Infoservices, Samir Arora and Latika Ahuja.
Karur Vysya Bank | CMP: Rs 49.30 | The share price ended in the green after the RBI authorised the private bank to collect direct taxes on behalf of the Central Board of Direct Taxes.
IT stocks | IT stocks remained in focus on October 13, with Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree rising 1-2 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings. IT index rose 1 percent powered by the L&T Infotech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Mindtree.
SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 77.70 | The share price gained 3 percent on October 13, a day after the government did away with restrictions on domestic flight capacity after almost 18 months. Domestic flights will be allowed to operate at full capacity from October 18, the government said in an order. The decision to ease the norms was taken after reviewing the current air travel demand, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.
Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 506.75 | The share price surged 20 percent following reports of private equity firm TPG Group investing Rs 7,500 crore in its wholly-owned electric vehicle subsidiary. The TPG investment would be made in tranches over a period of 18 months from the date of completion of the first tranche.
Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,695.90 | The share price rose 1 percent on October 13 after its subsidiary Reliance New Energy Solar (RNESL) announced a 25-million euro ($ 29 million) investment in Germany’s NexWafe GmbH. RNESL has entered into an agreement with NexWafe GmbH, which produces high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon wafers, for acquiring 86,887 series C preferred shares of face value of EUR 1 each at a price of EUR 287.73 per share aggregating EUR 25 million. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
Kreon Financial Services | CMP: Rs 22.53 | The company share price added 5 percent as the company will consider a proposal for raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares as rights issue to the existing shareholders on October 18.
Vipul | CMP: Rs 29.85 | The share price rose 2 percent after it entered into a joint venture agreement with Tulip Infratech for assigning of all development rights to carry out all developments activities for a residential project, Aarohan Residences, in Haryana.
Precision Wires India | CMP: Rs 261.15 | The share price rose over 5 percent as the company's board will consider a proposal for the sub-division of shares and financial results for the quarter and the half year ended September 30, 2021 with payment of Interim dividend on the equity shares on November 3.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Oct 13, 2021 05:15 pm

