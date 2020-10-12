Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 12

Vedanta | CMP: Rs 96.65 | The stock plunged over 20 percent after Vedanta Resources and its indirect subsidiaries Vedanta Holdings Mauritius and Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II said that the delisting offer is deemed to have failed. The total number of offer shares validly tendered by the public shareholders in the delisting offer was 1,25,47,16,610, which was less than the minimum number required to be accepted by the acquirers for the delisting offer to be successful. Thus, the delisting offer is deemed to have failed, it added.