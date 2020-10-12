Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 12

Except IT and pharma, other sectoral indices ended in the red. BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed 0.4 percent each. Sandip Das After a strong start, the benchmark indices erased some of the intraday gains but ended higher for the eighth consecutive session on October 12, supported by the IT and pharma stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 84.31 points or 0.21% at 40593.80, and the Nifty was up 16.80 points or 0.14% at 11,931. ITC | CMP: Rs 172.45 | The stock added 2 percent after CLSA upgraded the stock to buy. The research firm has upgraded the stock to buy from outperform with the target at Rs 220 per share. It is of the view that the FMCG firm's long-term positives are unfolding as revenue diversifies and the FMCG segment is set to become a major value driver, CNBC-TV18 reported. GTPL Hathway | CMP: Rs 130.90 | The share price surged 12 percent after the company reported a net profit of Rs 34.68 crore in the September quarter, up 37.46 percent from Rs 25.23 crore during the same quarter of the previous year. However, sales declined 13.95 percent to Rs 403.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 468.56 crore during September 2019. Consolidated EBITDA was up 8.8 percent at Rs 129.8 crore against Rs 119.3 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 22.5 percent against 19.2 percent (YoY). Shilpa Medicare | CMP: Rs 499.80 | The stock shed over 8 percent after the company received a warning letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The company said in a release that it received a warning letter on October 8, 2020 from the USFDA for its Jadcherla facility, Telangana. Wipro | CMP: Rs 379.50 | The share price added over a percent ahead of its Q2 results. Wipro is expected to report around 3.5 percent dollar revenue growth QoQ in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Large deal wins and easing of supply-side constraints may boost topline. The constant currency revenue growth could be around 2 percent QoQ, while profit is expected to grow in the range of 4-9 percent backed by revenue and stable EBIT margin. Vedanta | CMP: Rs 96.65 | The stock plunged over 20 percent after Vedanta Resources and its indirect subsidiaries Vedanta Holdings Mauritius and Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II said that the delisting offer is deemed to have failed. The total number of offer shares validly tendered by the public shareholders in the delisting offer was 1,25,47,16,610, which was less than the minimum number required to be accepted by the acquirers for the delisting offer to be successful. Thus, the delisting offer is deemed to have failed, it added. Premier Explosives | CMP: Rs 122.95 | The share price gained over 3 percent after it received an order from Singareni Collieries Company, a government firm, for the supply of SMS/SME explosives and accessories (cast booster, detonating fuse, cord relay, Nonel and CED 2.0M detonator) for OB removal at different OCPs of SCCL for two years. Great Eastern Shipping Company | CMP: Rs 218.50 | The stock was down 4 percent on October 12. The company signed a contract to buy a second-hand LR2 Product Carrier of about 105,258 dwt. The 2012 South Korean-built vessel is expected to join the company's fleet in Q3 FY21. Federal-Mogul Goetze | CMP: Rs 416.95 | The share price fell 5 percent after promoter entity IEH FMGI Holdings LLC proposed to sell up to 1,21,45,391 equity shares (representing 21.83 percent of the paid-up equity) on October 12-13. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 342 per share. Indiabulls Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 150.60 | The stock was down 2 percent on October 12. It raised Rs 441 crore by selling a portion of its stake in OakNorth Holding Ltd, the parent company of OakNorth Bank, to US-based Riva Capital Partners, the company said in an exchange filing. GNA Axles | CMP: Rs 246.45 | The share price gained 3 percent. The company reported net profit which was up 2.92 percent to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 22.28 crore during the same quarter of 2019. Sales declined 13.23 percent to Rs 222.11 crore in the September quarter against Rs 255.98 crore in the year-ago period. First Published on Oct 12, 2020 05:08 pm