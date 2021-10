Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the fourth consecutive session on October 12, amid volatility helped by gains in PSU bank, metal, FMCG and auto names.

Tata Metaliks | CMP: Rs 1,066.25 | The share price slipped 6 percent on October 12 after the company's September quarter profit tanked 33.4 percent to Rs 54.62 crore from Rs 82 crore in the same period of the previous year. Its revenue, however, was up 24.1 percent at Rs 644.84 crore from Rs 519.63 crore in the quarter. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was down 8.9 percent at Rs 99.7 crore and the margin was down at 15.5 percent, YoY.

Delta Corp | CMP: Rs 285.05 | The share price gained 4 percent after the company narrowed its losses in the September 2021 quarter to Rs 22.57 crore from Rs 54.91 crore in the year-ago period. The company, which posted a net loss of Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2021, saw its revenue increase by 94 percent at Rs 74.72 crore versus Rs 38.37 crore, YoY.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 420.80 | The share price gained on October 12 after the company's group global wholesales in Q2FY22, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,51,689, 24 percent higher from Q2FY21. The global wholesales of Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2FY22 were at 89,055, higher by 57 percent and passenger vehicles were at 1,62,634, up 11 percent from Q2FY21.

Radico Khaitan | CMP: Rs 1,173.20 | The share price surged nearly 15 percent on October 12 after the liquor manufacturer unveiled two new luxury products in the brown and white spirit categories. It has launched Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka and Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Royal Crafted Whisky in the Indian spirits market.

GM Breweries | CMP: Rs 885.60 | The share price added 14 percent after the company's Q2FY22 net profit rose 95.5 percent at Rs 21.9 crore against Rs 11.2 crore and revenue was up 59.8% at Rs 116 crore against Rs 72.6 crore, YoY. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was up 92.1 percent at Rs 29.2 crore and the margin was at 25.2 percent, YoY.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 23.05 | The share price rose 10. 82 percent after the company's Q2 total and retail deposits rose up 31% and 38% in the September quarter, respectively. Its gross loan book was up 4% YoY and up 3% on QoQ. The CASA ratio was at 22% versus 16%, YoY.

Schaeffler India | CMP: Rs 7,622 | Schaeffler India share price added more than 5 percent on October 12 after the company said its board of directors will meet on October 28, 2021 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The board will also consider a sub-division of equity shares of the company.

BLS International | CMP: Rs 256.80 | BLS International share price ended in the red even though the company has been authorised by the embassy of Brazil in India for visa application processing. Under this mandate, the company will be accepting visa applications from the centres in Delhi and Mumbai.

Tata Power | CMP: Rs 195.80 | The share price jumped 2 percent after Tata Power Solar Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, received a “letter of award” to build 100 MW of distributed ground mounted solar projects for Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). The total order value of the project is Rs 538 crore. The commissioning date of the projects is 12 months.