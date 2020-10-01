Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 1

Among the sectoral indices, BSE Energy and Consumer Durables ended with mild losses. BSE Bankex index jumped almost 4 percent. Sandip Das Sensex closed 629 points, or 1.65 percent, higher at 38,697.05 on October 1 and Nifty ended 169 points, or 1.51 percent, up at 11,416.95. BSE Midcap index closed 0.73 percent higher while the BSE Smallcap index settled 0.69 percent higher. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 2,999 | The stock gained 4 percent after after the company declared its auto sales numbers for the month of September. Total sales at 4.41 lakh units against 4.02 lakh units (YoY). Total sales went up 24 percent at 4.41 lakh units against 3.56 lakh units (MoM). 2-wheeler sales jumped 20 percent at 4.04 lakh units against 3.36 lakh units (YoY). 3-wheeler sales went down 44 percent at 36,455 units against 65,305 units (YoY). Domestic sales went up 6 percent at 2.28 lakh units against 2.15 lakh units (YoY). Exports grew 14 percent at 2.12 lakh units against 1.86 lakh units (YoY). IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 593 | The share price surged 12 percent on October 1. Brokerage firm LKP Securities has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 705. Brokerage firm Emkay Global has a hold call on the stock with a target price of Rs 550, rolling forward on 0.9 times September 22E ABV. Sintex Industries | CMP: Rs 2 | The stock price was down 5 percent after state-run bank PNB on September 30 reported a fraud of Rs 1,203.26 crore in the non-performing assets (NPA) account of Sintex Industries. “A fraud of Rs 1,203.26 crore is being reported by Bank to the RBI in the accounts of the Company (SIL),” the bank said in a notification to exchanges. Nagarjuna Fertilizers | CMP: Rs 4.30 | The share price added 3 percent after the company reported a fall in net loss and gain in revenue for the June quarter of FY21. The company's consolidated loss in Q1FY21 stood at Rs 85.33 crore against a loss of Rs 134.16 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and Rs 113.17 crore year-on-year (YoY). The company's Q1FY21 consolidated revenue stood at Rs 464.49 crore against Rs 425.28 crore QoQ and Rs 347.13 crore YoY. PVR, Inox Leisure shares jump: Shares of PVR and Inox Leisure jumped 6-7 percent on October 1 after the government allowed cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes to operate with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity. The Central Government announced the reopening of cinema halls with 50 percent occupancy across the country barring the containment zones from October 15. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on Wednesday "wholeheartedly" welcomed the Union Home Ministry's guidelines, permitting the opening up of cinema halls outside the containment zones from October 15. Ashok Leyland | CMP: Rs 76.25 | The stock price added over 2 percent after the auto company reported total sales at 8,344 units against 6,325 units month-on-month (MoM). Total sales declined 5 percent at 8,344 units against 8,780 units (YoY). M&HCV sales fell 23 percent at 3,642 units against 4,744 units (YoY). CG Power & Industrial Solutions | CMP: Rs 24.75 | The share price gained 3 percent after London-based hedge fund Habrok India Master LP bought shares of Gautam Thapar-promoted CG Power & Industrial Solutions. Habrok India Master LP bought 40,57,559 shares of CG Power & Industrial Solutions at Rs 24.01 per share. Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 448.65 | The stock ended in the green after the company confirmed export orders of nearly 37,000 wheels for EU trailer market, to be executed in the month of December from its Chennai plant. KEC International | CMP: Rs 349 | The share price ended with gains of over a percent after the company bagged new orders worth Rs 1,033 crore across various businesses. In a regulatory filing, the RPG Group company said it has secured orders worth Rs 890 crore for transmission and distribution projects in Africa, Middle East and the Americas. The company’s railway business has got orders worth Rs 79 crore for signalling and telecommunication and metro electrification works in India. HDFC | CMP: Rs 1,787.80 | The stock price added over 2 percent on October 1. Domestic brokerage firm JM Financial has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,200. "NHB has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1,50,000 plus GST on the corporation for non-compliance with two provisions of the Housing Finance Companies (NHB) Directions, 2010 during the financial year 2018-19," said HDFC in a BSE filing on September 30. First Published on Oct 1, 2020 04:42 pm