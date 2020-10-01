Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 1

PVR, Inox Leisure shares jump: Shares of PVR and Inox Leisure jumped 6-7 percent on October 1 after the government allowed cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes to operate with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity. The Central Government announced the reopening of cinema halls with 50 percent occupancy across the country barring the containment zones from October 15. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on Wednesday "wholeheartedly" welcomed the Union Home Ministry's guidelines, permitting the opening up of cinema halls outside the containment zones from October 15.