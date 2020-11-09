Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 9

All the sectoral indices ended in the green led by the bank and energy stocks, which rose over 2 percent each. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices added 1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. Sandip Das Benchmark indices rallied for the sixth consecutive session and closed at record high levels on November 9 supported by the positive global cues. At close, the Sensex was up 704.37 points, or 1.68%, at 42,597.43, and the Nifty was up 197.50 points, or 1.61%, at 12,461. Divis Labs | CMP: Rs 3,415 | The share price was up over 5 percent after the drug firm reported a 45.63 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 519.59 crore for the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 356.78 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Divi's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 1,762.94 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,492.60 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. The company had near normal operations during the quarter, the filing said. Jefferies has upgraded the stock to buy and has raised the target to Rs 3,772 from Rs 3,159 per share. Amber Enterprises | CMP: Rs 2,190.90 | The stock shed over 5 percent after net profit of the AC component maker declined 85.9 percent to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019. Sales of the company also fell 34.55 percent to Rs 407.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 623.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019. ITC | CMP: Rs 172.90 | The stock price ended in the red after the company registered a 19.7 percent year-on-year decline in the September quarter profit at Rs 3,232.4 crore compared to Rs 4,023.1 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations grew 0.9 percent year on year to Rs 11,976.8 crore in the quarter ended September 2020. Cigarette segment reported a 3.9 percent YoY decline in revenue at Rs 5,121.3 crore for the quarter with its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) falling 15.6 percent as sales hit during July-August. CLSA has kept buy rating on the stock with a target at Rs 235 per share. Jefferies has also maintained buy rating with a target at Rs 265 per share. Insecticides India | CMP: Rs 444 | The share price was down over 3 percent after the company’s Q2 net profit declined 15.1 percent YoY at Rs 41.6 crore against Rs 49 crore. Revenue was down 9.4 percent at Rs 455.8 crore against Rs 503.1 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 19.9 percent at Rs 57.7 crore and margin was down at 12.7 percent, reported CNBC-TV18. Union bank of India | CMP: Rs 24.85 | The stock was up over a percent after the state-owned bank reported a net profit at Rs 517 crore for the quarter to September on better assets leading to lower credit cost. The lender had a net loss of Rs 1,194 crore in the year-ago period. Cipla | CMP: Rs 765.75 | The stock price was down over 3 percent on November 9. The pharma company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 661.8 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 480 crore, revenue increased to Rs 5,038.3 crore from Rs 4,395.8 crore YoY. ICICIdirect has a buy on the stock with target of Rs 925 while Dolat Capital upgraded the stock to buy with target of Rs 942 per share. Lakshmi Vilas Bank | CMP: Rs 14.55 | The share price shed over 6 percent after the private sector lender reported widening of its net loss at Rs 397 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020 due to rise in bad loans and provisions. The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 357.18 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Force Motors | The stock ended in the green after the company's consolidated net profit surged 233.7 percent to Rs 14.05 crore on 8 percent decrease in net sales to Rs 694.58 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter stood at Rs 0.03 crore as against tax rebate of Rs 1.41 crore in Q2 FY20. BHEL | CMP: Rs 28.20 | The stock price ended in the green after the company declared its September quarter results. Company's consolidated net loss for the quarter ended September 2020 was at Rs 552.38 crore against profit of Rs 120.95 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue of the company was down 40.6 percent at Rs 3695.96 crore versus Rs 6226.90 crore. Motilal Oswal has maintained sell rating, with target price of Rs 22. United Breweries | CMP: Rs 978.50 | The share price was up 3 percent on November 9. The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 3.6 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 115 crore. Its revenue declined to Rs 2,239 crore from Rs 3,588.7 crore YoY. First Published on Nov 9, 2020 04:36 pm