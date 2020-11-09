Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 9

Divis Labs | CMP: Rs 3,415 | The share price was up over 5 percent after the drug firm reported a 45.63 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 519.59 crore for the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 356.78 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Divi's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 1,762.94 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,492.60 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. The company had near normal operations during the quarter, the filing said. Jefferies has upgraded the stock to buy and has raised the target to Rs 3,772 from Rs 3,159 per share.