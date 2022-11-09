Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 9

Sandip Das

In the highly volatile session, the Indian benchmark indices ended lower with the Nifty below 18,200. At close, the Sensex was down 151.60 points or 0.25 percent at 61,033.55, and the Nifty was down 45.80 points or 0.25 percent at 18,157.3M India | CMP: Rs 23,480 | The stock price jumped over 4 percent after the firm reported net profit which was up 65.4 percent at Rs 106.2 crore against Rs 64.2 crore (YoY). Revenue rose 16.3 percent at Rs 976.7 crore against Rs 840.1 crore (YoY). EBITDA was up 6.9 percent at Rs 15 crore against Rs 14 crore (YoY).Barbeque Nation | CMP: Rs 1,061.50 | The stock tumbled over 7 percent, although the firm more than doubled its second-quarter profit. Consolidated net profit jumped 143 percent to Rs 7.09 crore ($872,755.03) for the three months ended September 30 from Rs 2.92 crore a year ago, an exchange filing on Wednesday showed. Revenue from operations rose 40.3 percent to Rs 310 crore, from Rs 221 crore a year ago.Coal India | CMP: Rs 256.85 | The scrip was up 3 percent after many brokerages upgraded its target price after the government-run miner reported stronger-than-expected earnings and interim dividend. According to the ICICI Direct report, the firm expected to give Rs 20 per share dividend for the current year of which Rs 15 was already announced. The brokerage firm also expects Rs 22 and Rs 25 annual dividend from the firm in the subsequent years. The company reported a 106 percent on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,044 crore. Sequentially, the profit was down 32 percent. Consolidated revenue for the state-owned coal producer surged 28 percent on-year to Rs 29,838 crore. On a sequential basis, the revenue was 15 percent lower.Snowman Logistics | CMP: Rs 39.60 | The stock added over 2 percent after the company posted a net profit of Rs 5.2 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 versus Rs 2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue was up 55.1 percent at Rs 108.6 crore versus Rs 70 crore, YoY.Ramco Cements | CMP: Rs 704 | The scrip declined over 4 percent after the cement maker posted a 97.8 percent fall in its Q2FY23 standalone net profit at Rs 11.5 crore versus Rs 517 crore. Its revenue was up 19.4 percent at Rs 1,783 crore versus Rs 1,493 crore, YoY.Bajaj Consumer Care | CMP: Rs 157.20 | The scrip fell over 4 percent after the company posted a 32 percent fall in Q2 net profit at Rs 31.6 crore versus Rs 46.5 crore and revenue was up 7.5 percent at Rs 232.4 crore versus Rs 216.2 crore, YoY.BEML | CMP: Rs 1,549.40 | The share price ended in the green after the firm reported a 52.5 percent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 16.26 crore for the July-September quarter on lower expenses. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 10.66 crore in the year-ago period, BEML said in a regulatory filing. However, the consolidated total income of the company during the July-September period dropped to Rs 806.11 crore, from Rs 1,013.64 crore in the year-ago period.National Aluminium Company | CMP: Rs 74 | The stock shed over 2 percent on November 9. The firm recorded a 77 percent fall in its Q2FY23 at Rs 170 crore versus Rs 748 crore. Its revenue was down 2.8 percent at Rs 3,490 crore versus Rs 3,592 crore, YoY.Venky's (India) | CMP: Rs 1,917 | The share price declined 5 percent after the firm posted a net loss of Rs 20.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 versus a profit of Rs 30.7 crore. The company's revenue was down 3 percent at Rs 959 crore versus Rs 987.8 crore, YoY.Godrej Properties | CMP: Rs 1,168.95 | The scrip dipped over 7 percent even as the Mumbai-based company reported a 54 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 54.96 crore for the second quarter that ended in September on higher income. Its net profit stood at Rs 35.73 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 369.20 crore from Rs 334.22 crore a year ago. The company said that it has acquired 12 acres of land in Pune for the development of a housing project that has an estimated sales revenue potential of about Rs 2,000 crore.