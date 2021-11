India's benchmark indices ended with marginal losses after a volatile session on November 9. At close, the Sensex was down 112.16 points, or 0.19%, at 60,433.45, and the Nifty was down 24.20 points, or 0.13%, at 18,044.30.

Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 904.50 | The stock jumped more than 5 percent after the company reported net profit at Rs 1,929 crore against Rs 615 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 14.8% at Rs 13,305 crore against Rs 11,590 crore, YoY. However, EBITDA was down 19.3% year-on-year at Rs 1,660 crore. The tractor segment saw the second-highest growth in terms of PBIT, domestic and export volume. The farm business gained a market share of 1.9%. With better availability of chips, it hopes to maintain volume growth momentum from Q3, the company said.

Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 3,621 | The share shed over 2 percent after the company reported lower profit at Rs 381.8 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 495.2 crore in Q2FY21. Its revenue increased to Rs 3,607.4 crore from Rs 3,419.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

NCC | CMP: Rs 80.30 | The share ended in the green after net profit jumped 76.3% to Rs 114 crore from Rs 64.6 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 51.1% at Rs 2,581.4 crore against Rs 1,708.3 crore YoY. EBITDA was up 14.6% at Rs 266.4 crore from Rs 232.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Ircon International | CMP: Rs 49.65 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the firm emerged L-1 bidder in a tender valuing approximately Rs 5,142 crore floated by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

VST Tillers | CMP: Rs 2,960 | The stock price was up over 2 percent after the company posted a 7.7 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 32.2 crore from Rs 29.9 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 5.9 percent at Rs 233.5 crore from Rs 220.4 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 1.6 percent at Rs 38.4 crore but the margin dropped to 16.5 percent from 17.2 percent, YoY.

J Kumar Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 182.65 | The stock ended in the green after the company posted a net profit of Rs 41.1 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 against Rs 7.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue of the company was up 61.7% at Rs 772 crore from Rs 477.4 crore, YoY.

MRF | CMP: Rs 78,510 | The share ended in the red on November 9. The tyre-maker reported a 54.6 percent fall in its Q2 net profit at Rs 183 crore versus Rs 403 crore and revenue was up 15.4 percent at Rs 4,831.7 crore versus Rs 4,186.3 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 40 percent at Rs 512.3 crore versus Rs 843.4 crore.

Sun TV Network | CMP: Rs 582.60 | The stock added over a percent on November 9. The company reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 395.55 crore for the second quarter of FY21 ended September 30. Global research firm CLSA has retained “buy” call on the stock and raised the target to Rs 700.

Eicher Motors | CMP: Rs 2,727 | The share ended in the green on November 9. Standalone operating revenues have increased by 2.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,182 crore. Overall, reported EBITDA for the second quarter stood at Rs 442 crore, representing an 8.5 percent decline compared to the September quarter last year.