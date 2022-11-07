Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 7

The equity market reacted positively to the solid global cues as FII buying propelled the benchmarks higher by 0.5 percent each. At close, Sensex was up 235 points or 0.4 percent at 61,185 while the Nifty rallied 86 points or 0.47 percent to settle at 18,203.

State Bank of India | CMP: Rs 613.80 | The share price jumped over 3 percent after the company reported a strong, all-around performance for the quarter ended September 2022, leading to earnings well above what analysts had estimated. The state-owned lender said its net profit surged 74 percent from a year earlier on improved asset quality and healthy loan growth. Its net interest income rose 12.83 percent to Rs 35,183 crore for the reported quarter, keeping with the improving trend of the previous two quarters. Nomura has a buy call on the stock with the target raised to Rs 690 per share.

Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 4,125 | The scrip surged over 8 percent after the FMCG major posted a 28 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 490 crore for the September quarter, way above analysts' expectation of Rs 451 crore. The share surge boosted the company's market cap to Rs 1 lakh crore. The company's consolidated revenue from operations jumped 21 percent YoY to Rs 4,379.61 crore from Rs 3,607.37 crore, the firm said on November 4. Japanese brokerage firm Nomura has upgraded the stock to "buy" with the target at Rs 4,600 a share, an upside of 10 percent from the current market price. The research firm believes that the Q2 results were an all-around beat with higher-than-peers volume growth.

TVS Motor Company | CMP: Rs 1,112.35 | The stock ended in the red on November 7 but managed to regain some lost ground. The auto firm registered a standalone net profit of Rs 407.47 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23). The Chennai-based automaker's operating revenue grew by 28 percent at Rs 7,219 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5,619 crore in the year-ago period. Analysts called the second quarter earnings "quality results" but expressed concern over limited margin expansion due to electric vehicle (EV) disruption. CLSA has a "sell" call on TVS Motor due to expensive valuations with a target price of Rs 932. It said domestic market demand would remain strong but exports are likely to remain subdued. Chip supply is likely to improve significantly from Q4FY23, it added, which should help ramp up production of Ronin and electric scooters.

KPR Mills | CMP: Rs 550 | The share price declined over 3 percent after the net profit of the firm declined 16 percent to Rs 203.29 crore during the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 242.22 crore registered in the previous quarter ended September 2021. The company has reported a total income of Rs 1,240.51 crore during the period ended September 30, 2022, as compared to Rs.1224.52 crore during the period ended September 30, 2021.

NIIT Limited | CMP: Rs 333 | The stock price jumped over 13 percent after the company acquired a 100 percent membership interest in St. Charles Consulting Group LLC through its subsidiary NIIT (USA), Inc. StC is a leading provider of consulting, design, and implementation solutions for strategic learning programs to professional services firms. The acquisition was completed at a cost of $23.428 million, NIIT said in an exchange filing.

Marico | CMP: Rs 504.95 | The share price fell over 6 percent after the FMCG firm reported a 3 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 301 crore for the second quarter of FY22-23 (Q2FY23) as against Rs 309 crore recorded a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit declined 19 percent from Rs 371 crore earned during the April–June period.

Bank of Baroda | CMP: Rs 158.25 | The scrip gained over 9 percent after the public sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 3,313.42 crore for the quarter ended September, an increase of 58.7 percent from a year earlier on the back of improved asset quality and healthy core income growth. The public sector lender's net interest income (NII) rose 34.5 percent to Rs 10,714 crore for the reported quarter. NII growth was on the back of a robust 19 percent loan growth. A 28 percent surge in retail loans underpinned this credit growth for the September quarter. Within retail, the growth was broad-based through unsecured personal loans more than doubled from a year ago period. Corporate loans reported a growth of 10 percent for the quarter. Morgan Stanley has an overweight call on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 195 from Rs 170 per share.

Titan Company | CMP: Rs 2,735 | The stock price ended in the red despite the firm reporting a year-on-year growth of 33 percent in its standalone profit after tax at Rs 857 crore for the September quarter, higher than analysts' expectations of Rs 713 crore. Standalone revenue grew 21.8 percent YoY to Rs 8,730 crore from Rs 7,170 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 29.4 percent to Rs 1,234 crore from Rs 954 crore in the year-ago quarter. Macquarie has an outperform call on the stock with a target of Rs 3,200 per share while Morgan Stanley has an overweight call with the target raised to Rs 3,000 per share.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 28 | The stock gained over 4 percent after the Bangaluru-based lender recorded strong growth in profitability during the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23). It posted a PAT of Rs 294.29 crore in Q2FY23, registering a growth of 45 percent as against a PAT of Rs 202.94 crore in Q1FY23.