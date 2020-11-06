Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 6

Birla Corp | CMP: Rs 666.95 | The share price was up 3 percent after the company reported profit after tax which increased 87 percent at Rs 166.62 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal as compared to Rs 88.34 crore in the similar previous period. Revenue of the company increased 1.7 percent at Rs 1,675.41 crore as against Rs 1,646.73 crore in the similar period previous year. Research and brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services has a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 895 per share.