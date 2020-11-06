Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 6

Among sectors, buying was seen in the bank, energy, IT and metal sstocks, while FMCG and Pharma remained under pressure. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 0.3-0.5 percent each. Sandip Das Benchmark indices rallied for the fifth consecutive session on November 6 led by the energy and financial stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 552.90 points or 1.34% at 41893.06, and the Nifty was up 143.20 points or 1.18% at 12263.50. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,025.15 | The stock jumped over 3 percent after the company said Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is going to invest in the retail unit. Public Investment Fund (PIF) will invest Rs 9,555 crore, or roughly $1.3 billion, in company's retail unit Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) in exchange for a 2.04 percent, RIL said in its release. This investment — a record eighth investment by marquee global investors— values Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.587 lakh crore (around $62.4 billion). Disclosure: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com Birla Corp | CMP: Rs 666.95 | The share price was up 3 percent after the company reported profit after tax which increased 87 percent at Rs 166.62 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal as compared to Rs 88.34 crore in the similar previous period. Revenue of the company increased 1.7 percent at Rs 1,675.41 crore as against Rs 1,646.73 crore in the similar period previous year. Research and brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services has a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 895 per share. Adani Power | CMP: Rs 37.55 | The stock was up 3 percent after the company on November 5 said its consolidated net profit jumped manifold to Rs 2,228.05 crore in the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of improved income. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 3.88 crore in the year-ago period, Adani Power Ltd (APL) said in a regulatory filing. Total income in the quarter also rose to Rs 8,792.28 crore from Rs 6,815.22 crore a year ago. Total expenses reduced to Rs 5,898.35 crore from Rs 6,658.44 crore in the year-ago period. Bosch | CMP: Rs 11,651.30 | The share price shed 3 percent after the company posted consolidated net loss at Rs 64.6 crore against profit of Rs 98.4 crore. Its revenue was up 7.2 percent at Rs 2,479.2 crore against Rs 2,312.7 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Voltas | CMP: Rs 749.65 | The stock price added over a percent on November 6. The company's consolidated net profit was down 25.7 percent YoY at Rs 80 crore against Rs 107 crore, while revenue was up 13.4 percent at Rs 1,612.5 crore against Rs 1,422 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortizations (EBITDA) was down 7.5 percent at Rs 98 crore against Rs 106 crore and margin was down 6.1 percent against 7.4 percent. Bank of India | CMP: Rs 41 | The stock added over 2 percent after the bank's Q2 net profit rose 97.4 percent YoY at Rs 525.8 crore against Rs 266.4 crore. Its net interest income was up 6.5 percent at Rs 4,113.3 crore against Rs 3,860.5 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Dilip Buildcon | CMP: Rs 348 | The stock price gained 4 percent. The company's consolidated net profit fell 69.6 percent at Rs 8.7 crore against Rs 28.6 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was up 9.6 percent at Rs 2,187 crore against Rs 1,994.4 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA gained 3.5 percent at Rs 452.4 crore against Rs 437.3 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 20.7 percent against 21.9 percent (YoY). 8K Miles Software| CMP: Rs 100.90 | The share price was down 5 percent on November 6. The company's consolidated net profit was at Rs 3.1 crore against loss of Rs 2.8 crore (QoQ). Consolidated revenue was up 1.1 percent at Rs 89 crore against Rs 88.1 crore (QoQ). Consolidated EBITDA was at Rs 12.6 crore against Rs 3.4 crore (QoQ). Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 14.2 percent against 3.9 percent (QoQ). CESC | CMP: Rs 597.15 | The stock price gained over 3 percent after the company's consolidated net profit grew 1.6 percent at Rs 370 crore against Rs 364 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was down 0.7 percent at Rs 2,990 crore against Rs 3,010 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA was down 8.4 percent at Rs 765 crore against Rs 835 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 25.6 percent against 27.7 percent (YoY). KSB | CMP: Rs 502.50 | The stock jumped 9 percent after the company reported consolidated profit at Rs 42.7 crore in Q2 FY21 against Rs 25.7 crore. Its revenue fell to Rs 362.3 crore from Rs 365.8 crore YoY. First Published on Nov 6, 2020 04:48 pm