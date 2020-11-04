Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 4

Sun Pharma | CMP: Rs 503.50 | The stock price was up over 3 percent after the drug major reported a massive 70.4 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit, driven by operating performance and tax credit, though forex loss limited growth. Consolidated profit increased to Rs 1,813 crore in the quarter compared to Rs 1,064 crore in the same period last year. Morgan Stanley has an "overweight" rating with target at Rs 611 per share. Nomura also has a "buy" rating with the target at Rs 623 per share and CLSA has a "buy" rating with the target at Rs 710 per share.