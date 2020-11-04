Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 4

BSE Midcap closed 0.43 percent up while the Smallcap index finished 0.33 percent higher. Sandip Das Sensex closed 355 points, or 0.88 percent, higher at 40,616.14 while Nifty finished 95 points, or 0.80 percent, up at 11,908.50. BSE Midcap closed 0.43 percent up while the Smallcap index finished 0.33 percent higher. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: State Bank of India | CMP: Rs 205.50 | The stock ended in the green after the largest lender in India registered a significant 51.9 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for September quarter, driven by lower provisions and tax cost, and higher net interest income. Standalone profit increased to Rs 4,574 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 3,012 crore in the year-ago period, beating analysts' expectations. Net interest income - the difference between interest earned and interest expended - climbed 14.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 28,181.5 crore in Q2FY21 with credit growth at 6.02 percent YoY and net interest margin at 3.34 percent for the quarter. Sun Pharma | CMP: Rs 503.50 | The stock price was up over 3 percent after the drug major reported a massive 70.4 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit, driven by operating performance and tax credit, though forex loss limited growth. Consolidated profit increased to Rs 1,813 crore in the quarter compared to Rs 1,064 crore in the same period last year. Morgan Stanley has an "overweight" rating with target at Rs 611 per share. Nomura also has a "buy" rating with the target at Rs 623 per share and CLSA has a "buy" rating with the target at Rs 710 per share. Uttam Galva Steel | CMP: Rs 6.50 | The share price hit 5 percent upper circuit on BSE after the company declared its September quarter results. The company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 19.31 crore during the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of reduced expenses. The company had registered a loss of Rs 335.45 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago, Uttam Galva Steels Ltd said in a BSE filing. Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 361.55 | The stock was up over 2 percent are the company reported a 31.57 percent increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,393.69 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2020. The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,059.20 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier, the company said in a BSE filing. Nomura has a buy rating and has raised target to Rs 440 per share. CLSA also has a buy rating with target at Rs 425 per share. Adani Enterprises | CMP: Rs 350 | The stock added over a percent after consolidated net profit came at Rs 362.4 crore against Rs 49.5 crore YoY, CNBC-TV18 reported. Consolidated revenue grew 7.8 percent to Rs 9,126.4 crore against Rs 8,464.2 crore YoY. EBITDA came at Rs 765.4 crore against Rs 378 crore YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 8.4 percent against 4.5 percent YoY. Greenply Industries | CMP: Rs 80.30 | The share price was up a percent on November 4. The company's consolidated net profit fell 29.7 percent to Rs 18.5 crore against Rs 26.4 crore YoY, CNBC-TV18 reported. Consolidated revenue declined 22.3 percent to Rs 295.5 crore against Rs 380.3 crore YoY. Consolidated EBITDA fell 28 percent to Rs 32.3 crore against Rs 45 crore YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 10.9 percent against 11.8 percent YoY. Jyothy Labs | CMP: Rs 131.60 | The stock ended in the green after the FMCG firm reported a 12.2 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 60.13 rore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 53.59 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 508.51 crore, up 5.86 percent, compared with Rs 480.32 crore in the same period last year. JMC Projects | CMP: Rs 46.50 | The stock price shed over a percent after the Kalpataru Group firm reported a consolidated loss of Rs 18.13 crore for September quarter mainly due to lower revenues. In the year-ago period, JMC Projects (India) clocked a profit of Rs 14.44 crore. TVS Motor Company | CMP: Rs 470.90 | The share price ended in the green after the company said it has partnered with Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation in the Philippines for providing its customers access to Shell loyalty cards. The association will be carried out through the company's distributor in the Philippines Global Automobile Traders FZCO, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing. Adani Gas | CMP: Rs 230.05 | The stock was up over 3 percent after the company signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of three geographical areas (GAs) namely Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kutch (East). All three geographical areas have high volumes potential in terms of demand of over 6.5 MMSCMD over a period of 10 years. First Published on Nov 4, 2020 05:09 pm