The market ended in the red after a volatile session on November 30. The Sensex ended 195.71 points lower, or 0.34%, at 57,064.87 and the Nifty shed 81.40 points, or 0.48%, at 16,972.60.

Go Fashion | CMP: Rs 1,250.30 | The stock surged 90 percent on debut and ended 81 percent higher. It opened at Rs 1,316 on the BSE and at Rs 1,310 on the National Stock Exchange. The listing premium was ahead of analysts' expectations (65-75 percent) as well as the grey market price (Rs 1,140-1,210). Experts advised holding the stock for long-term investors, while short-term investors can prefer profit-booking, given the bumper listing.

Ratnamani Metals | CMP: Rs 2,215 | The scrip jumped over 8 percent after the company received domestic orders worth Rs 297.87 crore. "Ratnamani Metals and Tubes has received new domestic orders aggregating to Rs 297.87 crore from the oil & gas sector, to be executed between February 2022 to January 2023," the company said in a press release.

IRCTC | CMP: Rs 798.80 | The stock gained 3 percent after online bus-ticketing platform redBus announced its foray into rail ticketing with the launch of redRail, a rail ticket booking service in collaboration with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp as its authorised partner.

IRB Infra | CMP: Rs 204.50 | The share price added 2 percent on November 30. The company has executed a share subscription agreement with GIC and promoter group companies to make a preferential allotment of up to Rs 2,166 crore at Rs 211.79 a share to GIC.

Dilip Buildcon | CMP: Rs 525.90 | The scrip surged over 7 percent after the firm bagged an order worth Rs 637 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam for tunnel construction in Bilaspur.

Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 12.20 | The stock ended in the green after the Supreme Court 30 stayed the Uttar Pradesh Police's order freezing the lender’s voting rights in the Dish TV annual general meeting. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud took serious exception to police action in a corporate matter and also stayed the investigation. “We cannot permit police officers sitting in Gautam Buddha Nagar to freeze voting rights of a shareholder,” the bench said. “The police here did what even the National Company Law Tribunal did not do (freeze shares and voting rights).”

ITI | CMP: Rs 109.50 | The share price ended in the green on November 30 after the firm announced the inauguration of a 100 KW capacity captive rooftop solar power plant in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on November 16, 2021. This rooftop solar power plant has been set up using solar panels which have been manufactured at ITI Limited’s state-of-the-art Solar Panel Manufacturing facility at Naini (Prayagraj), Uttar Pradesh.

Coal India | CMP: Rs 151.75 | The scrip ended in the red on November 30. The state-owned miner's board approved an interim dividend for FY22 at Rs 9 a share of the face value of Rs 10 as against Rs 7.5 a share announced last year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Manappuram Finance | CMP: Rs 163.50 | The share price ended in the red. The firm said it is considering various options for raising funds through borrowings, including by the way of issuance of various debt securities in onshore /offshore securities market by public issue, on private placement basis or through commercial papers.