Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 30

Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the seventh consecutive session on November 30. At close, the Sensex was up 417.81 points or 0.67% at 63,099.65, and the Nifty was up 140.30 points or 0.75% at 18,758.30.

Zomato | CMP: Rs 65.80 | The stock price jumped over 3 percent despite Alipay Singapore selling more than 26 crore shares and raised $200 million, Bloomberg reported. On November 29, sources told CNBC-Awaaz that Alibaba, which owns about 13 percent stake in Zomato, was looking to pare its stake to 10 percent by selling shares worth $200 million through its two subsidiaries, Ant Financial and Alipay.

NDTV | CMP: Rs 446.30 | The scrip hit a 5 percent upper circuit after the company said its promoters had resigned from the directorship of one of the promoter group companies. RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH), which is the promoter of NDTV, said in an exchange notification late on November 29 that Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors on the board with effect from the close of business hours of November 29, 2022.

Manali Petrochemicals | CMP: Rs 82.50 | The stock ended in the green on November 30. The firm bought European company Penn Globe at GBP 21 million EV to expand its product line and strengthen R&D. Penn-White Limited is a manufacturer of foam control agents and similar chemical products including lubricants, surface coatings, release agents, and silicone emulsions. Pennwhite Print Solutions is a manufacturer of a range of high-performance silicone emulsions, anti-statics and consumables developed specifically for the needs of commercial printers.

GR Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 1,196.80 | The share price ended in the red after National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) annulled the construction of an elevated viaduct project due to some administrative reasons. GR Infraprojects emerged as the L-1 bidder for the construction of the elevated viaduct in Delhi in April 2020.

Bharat Bijlee | CMP: Rs 2,383.20 | The stock price ended in the red after Life Insurance Corporation of India sold a 2.15% stake in Bharat Bijlee via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the company reduced to 4.54%, from 6.69% earlier.

Greenpanel Industries | CMP: Rs 385.55 | The share price shed over 2 percent after the company said its board of directors approved the winding up of its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenpanel Singapore Pte Ltd. The board also approved write off the investment in the subsidiary to the extent of impairment of the asset due to accumulated losses of the subsidiary.

Kilpest India | CMP: Rs 433.35 | The scrip jumped over 8 percent after the company's subsidiary 3B BlackBio Biotech India signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a 100% stake in a Europe-based life science products manufacturer. An exclusivity period of 60 days has been agreed upon between the parties to complete due diligence.

Usha Martin | CMP: Rs 131.25 | The stock ended in the red after promoter Peterhouse Investment Ltd & PACs offloaded 2.5 lakh shares or 0.08% stake in Usha Martin via open market transactions on November 29. With this, its shareholding in the company reduced to 1.13%, down from 1.21% earlier.

Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 79.35 | The stock price rose over 3 percent after the company emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L-1) for the project, with a bid value of Rs 1,668.50 crore. The company had submitted a bid to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of a 6-lane elevated corridor along with the development of an existing 4-lane road at ground level from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku section of NH – 66 under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Kerala.