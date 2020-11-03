Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 3

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 133.90 | The stock ended in the red after the auto major declared its sales numbers from the month of October. The company reported a 27 percent growth in domestic sales to 49,669 units in October. It had sold 39,152 vehicles in October 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement. Passenger vehicle (PV) sales during the month surged 79 percent to 23,617 cars as compared to 13,169 units in October 2019. Citi has kept a "buy" rating with the target at Rs 185. According to Citi, the Q2 was ahead of estimates. CLSA has raised its FY21-23 EBITDA forecasts by 2 percent and maintained a "buy" rating with a price target at Rs 220.