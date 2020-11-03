Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 3

Except energy, all other sectoral indices ended in the green led by the bank, metal and pharma. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.3-0.4 percent. Sandip Das Indian shares ended higher on November 3, as the Nifty surpassed 11,800 and the Sensex jumped more than 500 points supported by the financial and metal stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 503.55 points or 1.27% at 40,261.13, and the Nifty 144.30 points or 1.24% at 11,813.50. Sun Pharma | CMP: Rs 487.05 | The stock was up 3 percent after the drug major reported a 70.4 percent year-on-year growth in the consolidated profit, driven by operating performance and tax credit, though forex loss limited growth. Consolidated profit increased to Rs 1,813 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 compared to Rs 1,064 crore in the same period last year. Tax gain (exceptional) for the quarter was on account of the creation of deferred tax asset amounting to Rs 288.28 crore arising out of subsequent measurement attributable to restructuring of an acquired entity, the company told BSE. Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 435 | The share price gained 6 percent after the company on November 3 reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 473.4 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 107.2 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing. Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,820 crore for the quarter under consideration. CLSA maintained a "buy" call on the stock and raised the target to Rs 540 from Rs 525 per share. NTPC | CMP: Rs 85.85 | The stock shed 3 percent on November 3. The company reported Q2FY21 standalone profit at Rs 3,504.80 crore, up 7.4 percent, against Rs 3,262.44 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations for the said quarter stood at Rs 24,677.14 crore, up 8.4 percent, against Rs 22,764.57 crore YoY. The company's board approved a share buyback of 19,78,91,146 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 115 per equity share for Rs 2,275.75 crore. Bandhan bank | CMP: Rs 307.15 | The stock price added 2 percent after CLSA retained "buy" rating on the stock and raised the target from Rs 400 to Rs 430 per share. The private lender had on November 2 reported a 5.3 percent decline in net profit at Rs 920 crore for the September quarter. The research firm said the asset quality and collection efficiency trends were better and the strong liabilities momentum continued with CASA at 38.2 percent. Total income grew 22 percent to Rs 2,304.90 crore in July-September 2020-21 as against Rs 1,889.30 crore in the year-ago period. HDFC | CMP: Rs 2,121 | The share price jumped 4 percent after net interest income (NII) for the September quarter rose 20.7 percent YoY to Rs 3,647 crore against Rs 3,021 crore in Q2 FY20. CLSA maintained "outperform" rating and raised the target to Rs 2,300 from Rs 2,100. Sharekhan has fine-tuned estimates for FY2021E and FY2022E and introduce FY2023E estimates. It maintains a "buy" rating on the stock with a revised SOTP-based price target of Rs 2,400. Dabur India | CMP: Rs 517.65 | The stock was up 2 percent after the company's consolidated net profit rose 19.3 percent YoY at Rs 482.9 crore against Rs 403.6 crore. Its revenue jumped 13.7 percent at Rs 2,516 crore against Rs 2,212 crore. Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 133.90 | The stock ended in the red after the auto major declared its sales numbers from the month of October. The company reported a 27 percent growth in domestic sales to 49,669 units in October. It had sold 39,152 vehicles in October 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement. Passenger vehicle (PV) sales during the month surged 79 percent to 23,617 cars as compared to 13,169 units in October 2019. Citi has kept a "buy" rating with the target at Rs 185. According to Citi, the Q2 was ahead of estimates. CLSA has raised its FY21-23 EBITDA forecasts by 2 percent and maintained a "buy" rating with a price target at Rs 220. Ramco Cements | CMP: Rs 825 | The stock price gained more than 2 percent after the company reported higher profit at Rs 243.52 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 172.3 crore, total income declined to Rs 1,273.5 crore from Rs 1,332 crore YoY. Net sales at Rs 1,256.99 crore in September 2020 were down 4.53 percent from Rs. 1,316.66 crore in September 2019. National Fertilizers | CMP: Rs 31.80 | The share price jumped 6 percent after the company informed the sale of sulphur-based fertilizers of the company. Bentonite Sulphur registered a growth of 237 percent and SSP registered growth of 133 percent over the CPLY. While Bentonite Sulphur, produced at NFL's Panipat plant logged sale of 11,730 MT during April-October 2020 against CPLY of 3,478 MT, sale of SSP reached 14,726 MT compared to 6,323 MT during the same period last year, the company said. Godrej Properties | CMP: Rs 1,037 | The stock price tumbled over 9 percent after the company reported a 78 percent dip in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of this financial year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 7.10 crore as against Rs 31.57 crore it recorded in the similar quarter last year, the company said in a BSE filing. Its total income stood at Rs 250.23 crore in Q2 FY21, a fall of 36 percent from Rs 395.11 crore it posted in the corresponding period of the previous year. First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:40 pm