Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 3

The Indian equity benchmarks ended marginally lower in a volatile session on November 3. At close, the Sensex was down 69.68 points or 0.11% at 60,836.41, and the Nifty was down 30.10 points or 0.17% at 18,052.70.

HDFC | CMP: Rs 2,479 | The scrip ended in the red on November 3 even after the mortgage lender reported a net profit of Rs 4,454.24 crore for the July-September quarter, a year-on-year increase of 17.8 percent on the back of robust loan growth. The housing finance company's total interest income was Rs 13,142.93 crore, a growth of 24.2 percent from the year-ago period. Total revenue from operations was Rs 15,027.21 crore, up from Rs 12,215.95 crore in the year-ago period. Non-individual loan book was largely flat as the lender saw a higher rate of prepayments.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | CMP: Rs 218.95 | The share price surged over 13 percent even as the company reported a weak set of earnings numbers for the September quarter. The enthusiasm was likely because the company also reported a massive growth in disbursement, taking it to a multi-year high. Its net profit fell 51 percent YoY as it booked an exceptional loss of Rs 54.5 crore towards impairment of investment in Mahindra Ideal Finance, its subsidiary in Sri Lanka), based on the assessment of the evolving economic crisis and its effect on currency devaluation.

Indigo Paints | CMP: Rs 1,590 | The stock added over 9 percent after the company posted a net profit of Rs 37.1 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23 (Q2FY23). The company's net profit grew by over 274 percent on-year, as against Rs 13.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue during Q2 FY23 came in at Rs 242.6 crore, which was 23.7 percent higher than Rs 1,96.1 crore in Q2FY22.

HPCL | CMP: Rs 210.75 | The scrip ended in the red on November 3. The firm reported a standalone net loss of Rs 2,172 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, against a loss of Rs 10,197 crore recorded in the June quarter. Its revenue declined 5.3 percent sequentially to Rs 1.08 lakh crore from Rs 1.14 lakh crore in the June quarter. However, revenue jumped 30 percent year-on-year. The average gross refining margin (GRM) for the April-September period was $12.62 per bbl as against $2.87/bbl in the same period last year.

Raymond | CMP: Rs 1,282.40 | The stock price jumped over 9 percent after the firm posted a profit of Rs 158.9 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 against Rs 53.3 crore. Revenue was up 39.8% at Rs 2,168.2 crore from Rs 1,551.3 crore YoY.

Coromandel International | CMP: Rs 1,003 | The share price added over 3 percent after the company posted a 42.6 percent rise in its September quarter net profit at Rs 740.5 crore agianst Rs 519.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 64.5% YoY at Rs 10,113.4 crore.

Elecon Engineering | CMP: Rs 400.65 | The share price gained over 7 percent after the firm's net profit jumped 82.3% YoY at Rs 64.5 crore from Rs 35.4 crore. Revenue was up 23.7% YoY at Rs 388.6 crore from Rs 314 crore, while EBITDA rose 38.9% at Rs 92.6 crore against Rs 66.6 crore.

Adani Wilmar | CMP: Rs 682.40 | The stock shed over 2 percent after the company's net profit declined 73.3 percent to Rs 48.7 crore against Rs 182.3 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue was up 4.4 percent at Rs 14,150 crore against Rs 13,558 crore, while EBITDA was down 40.8 percent at Rs 254.5 crore from Rs 430 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Relaxo Footwears | CMP: Rs 933.70 | The stock price slipped over 4 percent after the company reported a decline of 67 percent year-on-year in its net profit at Rs 22.40 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Its revenue from operations was down 6.26 percent to Rs 669.65 crore during the period under review as against Rs 714.43 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.