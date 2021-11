Benchmark indices finished the last day of the Samvat on negative note amid selling seen in the banking and auto names. At close, the Sensex was down 257.14 points or 0.43% at 59,771.92, and the Nifty was down 59.80 points or 0.33% at 17,829.20.

State Bank of India | CMP: Rs 530.90 | The stock ended in the green after the bank posted Q2 net profit at Rs 7,626.6 crore and net interest income of Rs 31,183.9 crore. Its Gross NPA was at 4.90% versus 5.32% and net NPA was at 1.52% versus 1.77%, QoQ.

UFO Moviez | CMP: Rs 115.70 | The share jumped over 6 percent after the company said it will raise Rs 96.82 crore by way of preferential allotment, the company said in an exchange filing on November 3. The company said that its Board of Directors has approved the preferential allotment of 93,99,933 equity shares aggregating to Rs 96.82 crore to Nepean Focused Investment Fund at a price of Rs 103.01 per equity share.

Precision Wires | CMP: Rs 304.80 | The scrip added 3 percent after the company board approved sub-division of company's 1 equity share of face value of Rs 5 each into 5 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each and sub-division of unissued equity shares of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each, subject to the shareholders and other approvals as may be required. It also approved the interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22 at 35% i.e. Rs 1.75 per equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each. The firm posted 49.7 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 15 crore versus Rs 10 crore and revenue was up 80.6% at Rs 709 crore versus Rs 392.5 crore, YoY.

Tata Power | CMP: Rs 229.85 | The stock ended in the green on November 3. S&P Global ratings has upgraded its rating by two notches on Tata Power to BB rating with stable outlook from B+ with positive outlook.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 348.35 | The share price ended in the green after the telecom services provider reported a strong growth in profit after tax (PAT) which came in at Rs 1,134 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 763 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company reported a 13 percent y-o-y growth in consolidated revenue from Rs 25,060 crore in the previous year to Rs 28,326 crore for the reported quarter. Jefferies has maintained a buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 860.

Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 711.70 | The scrip was up over a percent on November 3. The company said it handled cargo volume of 24.76 MMT (includes 2.11 MMT for Gangavaram Port) in the month of October 2021, a growth of 7% month on month, company said in the release. Coal volume recovered in October and grew by 21% MoM to 7.67 MMT.

eClerx Services | CMP: Rs 2,350 | The share jumped over 9 percent after the company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 100.7 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 61.4 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 523.2 crore from Rs 360.7 crore YoY.

Century Plyboards | CMP: Rs 610 | The stock gained 2 percent after the company reported sharply higher profit after tax of Rs 99 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 50.2 crore in Q2FY21 while revenue spiked to Rs 813.6 crore from Rs 522.2 crore YoY.

Trent | CMP: Rs 1,088.90 | The share jumped 5 percent after the company reported consolidated profit at Rs 79.99 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 78.56 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,178.08 crore from Rs 585.4 crore YoY.