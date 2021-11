Indian benchmark indices ended on a positive note in the volatile session on November 29 with the Nifty closing above the psychologically important mark of 17,000. At close, the Sensex was up 153.43 points, or 0.27%, at 57,260.58 and the Nifty was up 27.50 points, or 0.16%, at 17,054.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 2,011 | The share added over 2 percent after the bank received an intimation from Life Insurance Corporation of India, saying that the Reserve Bank of India had granted its approval for increasing its holding in the bank up to 9.99% of the paid-up equity share capital of the bank. The approval is valid for a period of a year.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,437.70 | The share price ended in the green after its telecom arm increased the prepaid mobile tariff rates by 20 percent. The revised tariff rates will be effective from December 1, Jio said in a press release. The new tariff plans are in line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, Jio said. Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Shakti Pumps | CMP: Rs 619 | The share price jumped 7 percent after the board approved the incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary to do business in EV motor, charger and controller and multi-application VFD for automobiles.

PNB Housing | CMP: Rs 524.55 | The stock price gained 5 percent after Moneycontrol exclusively reported that Baring Asia had offered to buy Carlyle’s stake in PNB Housing Finance. This would give Carlyle an exit from the investment after its attempt to buy a controlling stake in the company got foiled due to corporate governance issues and valuation which did not have any control premium, sources told Moneycontrol.

One97 Communications (Paytm) | CMP: Rs 1,706.95 | The stock fell over 4 percent after the firm said its losses had inched up to Rs 474 crore during the quarter ended in September against Rs 437 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 701.95 | The share slipped over 2 percent after Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) dropped the company from some of its climate change indices. "We are disappointed by MSCI’s decision to drop Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) from some of its Climate Change indices," the company said in a press release.

Capacite Infra | CMP: Rs 170.20 | The stock ended in the red on November 29. India Ratings & Research (lnd-Ra) has upgraded the credit rating assigned to Capacite Infraprojects long-term issuer rating to 'IND BBB'from 'IND D'. The outlook is stable.

Man Industries | CMP: Rs 92.60 | The scrip shed 2 percent on November 29. The firm received new orders worth approximately Rs 325 crore. With these new orders, the unexecuted order book as on date stands at approximately Rs 1650 crore to be executed in six to seven months. This order reflects robust business environment and also showcases the trust customers have in the company's technological and executional capabilities, the company said in an exchange filing.

Salasar Techno Engineering | CMP: Rs 258 | The stock shed 2 percent. The firm has secured a purchase order worth Rs 170 crore from RITES for railway electrication of 25 kV OHE works, including TSS General electrification, civil engineering works including tower wagon shed, service building, staff quarters, track works, and signaling & telecommunications works on the single line section of the Udaipur city-Himmatnager 210 RKM section of the Ajmer division of the North-Western Railway.