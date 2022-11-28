Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 28

Indian benchmark indices ended on a positive note on November 28 with Sensex, Nifty finishing at record closing levels. At close, the Sensex was up 211.16 points or 0.34 percent at 62,504.80, and the Nifty was up 50 points or 0.27 percent at 18,562.80.

Hero MotoCorp | CMP: Rs 2,773.10 | The stock added over 2 percent after the auto maker decided to increase ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective from December 1, 2022. The price increase will be up to Rs 1,500 and the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets. This will help the company offset any further cost impact, and drive improvement in margins.

Va Tech Wabag | CMP: Rs 325.40 | The stock gained over 4 percent after the firm signed an agreement with Asian Development Bank (ADB) towards raising Rs 200 crore through unlisted non-convertible debentures (NCD). The NCDs carrying a 5 years and 3 months tenor will be subscribed by ADB over a 12 month period. This will be ADB’s first investment in a water sector company in India.

Gateway Distriparks | CMP: Rs: 69 | The share price shed over a percent after the Income Tax Department conducted survey at Gateway Distriparks office from 24th November, 2022, Thursday afternoon to 27th November, 2022, Sunday evening. "The business and operations of the company continued without any disruptions" Gateway Distriparks said in the press release.

Arvind Smartspaces | CMP: Rs 279.90 | The share price surged over 7 percent after the real estate development company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Arvind Homes Pvt. Ltd. has launched and sold the entire first phase of its residential plotting project, Arvind Greatlands in Devanahalli, Bengaluru on November 26. The first phase of this project, comprising 400 plots with a saleable area of ~0.57 million sq. ft. amounting to a booking value of more than Rs 200 crore, was sold out in 10 hours, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Nucleus Software | CMP: Rs 385 | The stock rose over 2 percent on November 28. Bank of Sydney has leveraged lending digitisation solution FinnOne NeoTM from Nucleus Software to transform its lending processes. Through the digital lending platform FinnOne NeoTM from Nucleus Software, Bank of Sydney will be able to provide an improved customer experience with a faster approval process and communications.

Venus Pipes | CMP: Rs 677 | The scrip added 2 percent on November 28. BNP Paribas Arbitrage picked 3.2 percent stake or 6.5 lakh shares in Venus Pipes & Tubes via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 650 per share. The stake acquired is worth Rs 42 crore. However, investor Hemant Rajanikant Shah sold 6.5 lakh shares at same price.

Ami Organics | CMP: Rs 965.05 | The share price jumped over 7 percent after the company signed a definitive multi-year, multi-tonne agreement with Fermion, a fully owned subsidiary of Orion Corporation, Finland, for supply of an intermediate for their patented product.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company | CMP: Rs 310.75 | The scrip added over 3 percent after the firm said that it has been awarded with orders worth Rs 700 crore. The order includes setting up 2.5 lakh smart meters in Jammu & Kashmir on design build finance own operate transfer (DBFOOT) basis worth Rs 338 crore from REC power development and consultancy (RECPDCL). Further, the company also bagged GOA Tamanar Transmission Project worth Rs 126 crore and Tripura State Electricity Corporation transmission project worth Rs 230 crore.

TIL Limited | CMP: Rs 114.25 | The stock price hit 5 percent upper circuit after the firm decided to increase the authorized capital to infuse funds into the business of the company, by bringing in a strategic investor, subject to shareholder and other requisite approvals. The capital is to be infused by Indocrest Defence Solutions Private Limited, which is a part of Gainwell Group, headed by Mr. Sunil Kumar Chaturvedi.