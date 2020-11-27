Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 27

On the sectoral front, auto and PSU bank indices added 1 percent each, while some selling was seen in the infra, IT and energy stocks. BSE Midcaps and Smallcap indices rose 2 percent each. Sandip Das Benchmark indices ended lower in a highly volatile session on November 27. At close, the Sensex was down 110.02 points, or 0.25%, at 44,149.72, and the Nifty was down 18 points, or 0.14%, at 12,969. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 448.25 | The stock price jumped over 6 percent after Zydus Cadila said it will apply for Phase 3 clinical trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in December and expects to launch it by March 2021. Zydus Cadila will submit results of the Phase 2 trials next week, which "will ascertain the safety, dose and efficacy of the potential vaccine," a source said. IGL, MGL gain | IGL and Mahanagar Gas rallied 9-13 percent after oil and gas regulator's, PNGRB’s, gazette notification for city gas distribution (CGD) removed a major overhang on competition for city gas distribution companies. Cox & Kings | CMP: Rs 1.45 | The share price jumped 3 percent on November 27. Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested company's promoter Peter Kerkar in an alleged case of money laundering. The ED had in October arrested two former senior officers of the debt-ridden travel firm, one of the defaulters of Yes Bank, as part of its money-laundering probe against the private lender's founder Rana Kapoor. The agency had arrested CFO Anil Khandelwal and internal auditor Naresh Jain under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Kalpataru Power | CMP: Rs 318.60 | The stock price ended in the green after the company completed the sale and transfer of 49 percent stake of the total equity shares of Alipurduar Transmission with an agreement to sale balance 51percent to Adani Transmission after obtaining requisite regulatory and other approvals and in a manner consistent with Transmission Service Agreement. Talbros Automotive | CMP: Rs 152.35 | The stock shed 3 percent on November 27. The company entered in a Technical Assistance Agreement (TAA) with its Japanese partner Sanwa Packing Industry Co Ltd for Light Weight Aluminium Heat Shields, as per press release. This product will be used for automotive applications and is a futuristic product technology which offers value-added features like Noise Reduction, Emission Control, Heat Insulation at challenging temperatures and is a widely used on new generation engines including Hybrid and EVs. Tube Investments | CMP: Rs 815.50 | The stock ended in the green after the company said its board has approved raising Rs 350 crore from Azim Premji Trust and SBI Mutual Fund through a preferential allotment or private placement. Azim Premji Trust will receive 2.73 million shares worth Rs 200 crore while two SBI Mutual Fund schemes, SBI Focused Equity Fund and SBI Magnum Midcap Fund, will receive 1.5 million and 546,000 shares worth Rs 110 crore and Rs 40 crore, respectively. Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 717.35 | The share price was down over a percent on November 27. Its subsidiary Mahindra Holdings agreed to sell its entire 100 percent stake in Mahindra First Choice Services and Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares in Auto Digitech (ADPL) to TVS Automobile Solutions (TASL). M&M signed a Share Subscription Agreement for subscribing securities of TVS Automobile Solutions (TASL). Ramkrishna Forgings | CMP: Rs 455 | The stock surged over 11 percent after the company started the commercial production of Hollow Spindle Line on Nov 26. This will enhance the production capacity of the company by 10,200 tons per annum. Gillette India | CMP: Rs 5,830 | The share price gained over 2 percent on November 27. The company has received an order from National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) alleging that the company has profiteered to the tune of Rs 58 crore and directing the company to deposit the profiteered amount with interest in Consumer Welfare Funds. DHFL | CMP: Rs 27.05 | The stock jumped 5 percent on November 27 hitting upper circuit for the ninth consecutive day. Weeks ago, media reports quoted suitors for the non-banking finance company raised their offer price in the revised bids submitted for the company. Kapil Wadhawan, promoter of crisis-ridden mortgage lender has moved the NCLT seeking participation in the committee of creditors' (CoC) meeting to be part of the discussions for finding a bidder. Wadhawan has also requested access to data on DHFL's assets. First Published on Nov 27, 2020 04:38 pm