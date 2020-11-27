Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 27

Cox & Kings | CMP: Rs 1.45 | The share price jumped 3 percent on November 27. Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested company's promoter Peter Kerkar in an alleged case of money laundering. The ED had in October arrested two former senior officers of the debt-ridden travel firm, one of the defaulters of Yes Bank, as part of its money-laundering probe against the private lender's founder Rana Kapoor. The agency had arrested CFO Anil Khandelwal and internal auditor Naresh Jain under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).