Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 26

Interglobe Aviation | CMP: Rs 1,550 | The airline stock was down over 2 percent after Citi downgraded the stock to "sell" from neutral but it raised the target price to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,300 per share. IndiGo’s market share might have peaked and could trend lower as its peer’s ramp up, said Citi. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on November 26 extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial flights till December 31. The DGCA said select international flights on limited routes will continue to run as per the specific approval granted by the DGCA.