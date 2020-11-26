Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 26

On the sectoral front, metal index added nearly 4 percent and Nifty Bank and Pharma indices gained 1 percent each. Sandip Das Benchmark indices rebounded from the previous session's sell-off with Nifty ending the November series near 13,000 level. At close, the Sensex was up 431.64 points, or 0.98%, at 44,259.74, and the Nifty was up 128.60 points, or 1.00%, at 12,987. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Siemens | CMP: Rs 1,532.95 | The share price surged over 12 percent on strong Q4 operating performance. Jefferies said that the Q4 EBITDA was above its estimates due to higher revenues, while other expenses were down 29 percent YoY. The gross margins improved 211 bps YoY, despite 9 percent YoY revenue decline, while order flow up 9 percent percent YoY and debtor days going up 22 percent YoY. Interglobe Aviation | CMP: Rs 1,550 | The airline stock was down over 2 percent after Citi downgraded the stock to "sell" from neutral but it raised the target price to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,300 per share. IndiGo’s market share might have peaked and could trend lower as its peer’s ramp up, said Citi. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on November 26 extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial flights till December 31. The DGCA said select international flights on limited routes will continue to run as per the specific approval granted by the DGCA. Tanla Platforms | CMP: Rs 583.50 | The stock jumped 5 percent hitting new record high after Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Vantage Equity Fund bought stakes in the company via bulk deals. MIT purchased 9.85 lakh shares, or 0.72 percent equity, of Tanla Platforms while Vantage Equity Fund bought 6.85 lakh shares or 0.5 percent equity, of the company, according to bulk data on the BSE. Meghmani Organics | CMP: Rs 79.50 | The stock gained 6 percent after the company said it is planning to set up a multipurpose plant in Dahej at a cost of Rs 310 crore. The plant is expected to commissioned by Q4 FY22. The company also commenced commercial production at two of its plants situated at Bharuch. Dewan Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 25.80 | The share price jumped 5 percent after the company declared its Q2 results. The lender managed to trim its losses. It reported net loss at Rs 2,122.7 crore against loss of Rs 6,640.2 crore (YoY). Revenue of the company was up 4.7 percent at Rs 2,204.8 crore against Rs 2,106.7 crore (YoY). NTPC | CMP: Rs 94.50 | The stock ended in the green on November 26. The state-owned company plans to acquire at least 1,000 megawatt of operational wind power projects to add to its green energy portfolio, according to media reports . The transaction may rank among the largest in India’s clean energy space and comes in the backdrop of the utility company deciding not to set up new greenfield coal-fuelled power projects. Tube Investments | CMP: Rs 808 | The stock price ended lower by 3 percent on November 26. The company said its board has approved raising Rs 350 crore from Azim Premji Trust and SBI Mutual Fund. In a filing to the exchange, the company said it will allot shares to both the entities, which do not belong to promoter or promoter group, on preferential allotment or private placement basis. Union Bank of India | CMP: Rs 27.25 | The stock added 2 percent after the state-owned lender proposed to raise up to Rs 6,800 crore during this fiscal to fund business growth. It said that the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) will be held for taking shareholders' approval in this regard on December 30, 2020. Laurus Labs | CMP: Rs 291.95 | The share price added over 2 percent after the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 72.55 percent stake in Bengaluru-based Richcore Lifesciences for Rs 247 crore. “This acquisition will also help Hyderabad-based Laurus in becoming a leader in biocatalysis, as Richcore brings significant expertise in enzyme development for pharmaceutical and other industrial applications,” said Satyanarayana Chava, founder and CEO, Lauras Labs. Cochin Shipyard | CMP: Rs 358.10 | The stock ended in the green after the company said that is building two autonomous electric vessels with zero carbon emission for a Norwegian company. The production of the vessels began with a plate-cutting ceremony organised virtually at the CSL here on Wednesday, a CSL statement said. The two vessels are being built for ASKO Maritime AS, Norway. First Published on Nov 26, 2020 04:39 pm