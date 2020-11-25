Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 25

Among the sectors, realty, bankex and telecom lost 2 percent each. BSE Oil & Gas ended 0.08 percent up. Sandip Das Heavy sell-off engulfed the Indian market as the benchmarks - Sensex and Nifty - ended with deep cuts on November 25. At close, Sensex was 694.92 points, or 1.56 percent, down at 43,828.10 while Nifty was at 12,858.40, down 196.75 points or 1.51 percent. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Lakshmi Vilas Bank | CMP: Rs 7.65 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after the government via a Finance Ministry notification on November 25 sanctioned the final scheme of amalgamation between crisis-hit Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) and DBS Bank India which will come into effect from November 27, 2020. DHFL | CMP: Rs 24.60 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after media reports suggested that lenders to the company are seeking fresh bids and the company's committee of creditors (CoC) may vote on November 25 to decide on it. Weeks ago, media reports quoted suitors for the non-banking finance company raised their offer price in the revised bids submitted for the company. Adani Group, Piramal Enterprises, US-based Oaktree and Hong Kong-based SC Lowy submitted 10-70 percent higher price for either a stake in the company or buying out some of its assets. ARSS Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 15.45 | The share price jumped more than 9 percent after the company bagged a Rs 210-crore highway order. A work order of Rs 210 crore for improvement to two-lane with paved shoulder of NH-40 section in Meghalaya on EPC mode under JICA Loan Assistance was awarded by National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, the company said in an exchange filing. TRF | CMP: Rs 83.45 | The stock price was up 5 percent after the company sought shareholders' approval to sell the entire stake in Tata International DLT. TRF sought the nod of the members of the company for selling the entire stake held by Dutch Lanka Trailer Manufacturers Limited, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company, in Tata International DLT Private Limited by way of postal ballot only through remote electronic voting process, the company said in an exchange filing. Tata International DLT Private Limited is a 50:50 Joint Venture of Tata International Limited and Dutch Lanka Trailer Manufacturers Limited. Union Bank of India | CMP: Rs 26.55 | The stock added over 3 percent after the lender disclosed its plans of issuing Basel III Compliant Tier II bonds in the nature of debentures. In a BSE filing, the bank said on November 24 that it was "issuing Basel Ill compliant Tier II bonds in the nature of debentures (Series XXVI) of Rs 1,000 crore, with a base issue size of up to Rs 500 crore and a green shoe option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 500 crore". Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 853.75 | The share price shed 3 percent after US FDA released warning letter details for the company's New Jersey unit stating that the methods, facilities, manufacturing and processing do not conform to CGMP. Schneider Electric | CMP: Rs 92.75 | The stock jumped over 5 percent after the company put Luminous Power on the block and it expects USD 700 million value, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources. Schneider Electric has reached out to PE funds and strategic players for the sale and has hired Citigroup as the adviser to the deal process. HDFC | CMP: Rs 2,186.80 | The stock price ended in the red on November 25. The company entered into agreements for investment in Renaissance Investment Solutions ARC Private Limited. The investment would result in holding of 4,98,750 equity shares of Rs. 10 each of representing 19.95 percent of its share capital for a total consideration of Rs. 49,87,500. Renaissance Investment will undertake the business of asset reconstruction subject to receipt of approval from RBI. Muthoot Finance | CMP: Rs 1,117.05 | The stock ended in the red on November 25. RBI rejected the non-bank lender's proposal to acquire IDBI Asset Management Company on the ground of synergy or lack of it. "The activity of sponsoring a mutual fund or owning an asset management company is not in consonance with the activity of an operating NBFC," the regulator told the gold-loan company Monday. Power Mech | CMP: Rs 413.10 | The share price gained over 2 percent after Bekem Infra Projects acquired 1 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 395.22 per share, according to data available on BSE. First Published on Nov 25, 2020 04:55 pm