Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 25

DHFL | CMP: Rs 24.60 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after media reports suggested that lenders to the company are seeking fresh bids and the company's committee of creditors (CoC) may vote on November 25 to decide on it. Weeks ago, media reports quoted suitors for the non-banking finance company raised their offer price in the revised bids submitted for the company. Adani Group, Piramal Enterprises, US-based Oaktree and Hong Kong-based SC Lowy submitted 10-70 percent higher price for either a stake in the company or buying out some of its assets.