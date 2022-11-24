Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 24

Sandip Das

READ MORE

Benchmark indices ended higher with Sensex hitting a fresh record high and Nifty crossing a 52-week high. At close, the Sensex was up 762.10 points or 1.24% at 62,272.68, and the Nifty was up 216.80 points or 1.19% at 18,484.10.Orient Beverages | CMP: Rs 127.95 | The stock price hit 10 percent upper circuit after Bisleri International chairman Ramesh Chauhan told media that the bottled water brand was in talks with Tata Group and others for selling some of its stakes. Orient Beverages is the franchisee of Bisleri International and has a license for trading /marketing packaged drinking water and carbonated soft drinks under the trade brand “Bisleri”.KPI Green Energy | CMP: Rs 900.60 | The stock jumped over 5 percent after the company in an exchange filing said that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2022, to consider the proposal for issue of bonus equity shares to the shareholders of the company and to consider, approve and recommend the appointment of Shanker Baheria as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.HG Infra | CMP: Rs 593 | The scrip added 3 percent after the firm said it received a letter from Adani Road Transport regarding the declaration of the appointed date as November 3, by Authority for the project in Uttar Pradesh. The company will execute civil and associated works on an engineering procurement & construction basis for the development of an access-controlled six-lane road project in Uttar Pradesh on a DBFOT (toll) basis under PPP. The project will be completed within 820 days from the appointed date.Easy Trip Planners | CMP: Rs 67.95 | The share price ended in the green on November 24. A meeting of the Board of Directors of Easy Trip Planners is scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 01, 2022, through video conferencing for considering the proposal of acquisition, the firm said in an exchange filing.Fino Payments Bank | CMP: Rs 261 | The stock jumped over 12 percent on November 24. Investor Capri Global Holdings has picked a 1.58 percent stake or 13.19 lakh shares in Fino Payments Bank via open market transactions. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 228.77 per share.IOL Chemicals | CMP: Rs 351.05 | The share price rose over 6 percent after the company informed that the Controller of Patent, Indian Patent Office, Government of India has granted a patent for an invention entitled "An improved safe process for the preparation of Satran Drugs oF Formula I. Valsartan, Losartan, Irbesartan, Olmesartan, Candesartan and other Sartan drugs are a class of medicines known as angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARBs) used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure.PB Fintech | CMP: Rs 440.70 | The stock gained 10 percent as the IRDAI has proposed another set of draft guidelines for the expenses of management and commissions for both life and non-life companies. For general insurance and health insurance companies, the revised draft proposes a 30-35 percent expense cap. The big change in the revised draft commission guidelines is the proposal to remove commission caps for both life and non-life insurers. A report from CLSA suggests this to be positive for PB Fintech as it substantially reduces the regulatory risk for commission rates.Keystone Realtors | CMP: Rs 557.80 | The stock added 3 percent against its issue price and managed to close in the green. Mumbai-based realty firm Keystone Realtors made a tepid debut on the bourses, listing at a 2.6 percent premium to its issue price of Rs 541 per share. The company’s initial public offering had seen a lacklustre response from investors as the offer was subscribed just 2.01 times during November 14-16. Qualified institutional buyers bought shares 3.84 times the allotted quota and high net worth individuals 3 times, but retail investors bid for only 0.53 times of the portion set aside for them.Sonata Software | CMP: Rs 531.10 | The stock ended in the green on November 24. Sonata Software signed an agreement with Bermuda-headquartered Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a network service provider powering global connectivity for new media providers, telecom carriers and enterprises as its technology and business transformation partner of choice, the firm said in an exchange filing.Lupin | CMP: Rs 718 | The stock ended in the red on November 24. "The US FDA inspected Lupin’s Mandideep Unit-1 facility from November 14, 2022, to November 23, 2022. The inspection of the facility closed with issuance of Form 483 with eight observations each for the Drug Product facility and API facility at the site," the company said in an exchange filing.