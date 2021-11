Benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on November 24 dragged by the auto, IT, FMCG stocks, while banks provided some support. At close, the Sensex was down 323.34 points or 0.55% at 58,340.99, and the Nifty was down 88.30 points or 0.50% at 17,415.

IOB, Central Bnak of India | The share rose 13 percent and 10 percent respectively as news report suggests the government has proposed Banking Amendments for Winter Session of Parliament to enable PSB privatisation. The government plans to privatise Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India. The government has proposed banking amendments for winter session to enable PSB privatisation, reported CNBC-TV18 quoting Sources.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 421.25 | The stock added 2 percent after Moody’s Investors Service revised the company’s ratings outlook to positive. Moody’s on November 23 raised the ratings outlook for Bharti Airtel Ltd (Bharti) and its subsidiary Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV from stable. “The outlook change to positive reflects Bharti’s improving operating performance and credit metrics which, if sustained, could support an upgrade to investment grade within the next 12-18 months,” Moody’s Senior Vice-President Annalisa Di Chiara said.

Thermax | CMP: Rs 1,687.05 | The share ended in the red on November 24. The company bagged order worth Rs 830 crore for three flue gas desulphurisation systems. "Thermax has concluded an order of Rs 830 crore from an Indian power private sector company to set up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems for their three units of 660 MW capacity each in the state of Uttar Pradesh," company said in the release.

Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 458.10 | The share ended in the red on November 24. The firm has entered into a manufacturing license and technology transfer agreement for its Plasmid DNA based Covid-19 (ZyCoV-D) vaccine with Enzychem Lifesciences of Republic of Korea. Cadila will provide manufacturing license and transfer the Plasmid DNA vaccine technology to Enzychem Lifesciences.

PNB Gilts | CMP: Rs 66.50 | The scrip ended in the green on November 24. ICRA Limited and CRISIL Limited have reaffirmed the credit rating(s) of ICRA A1+ and CRISIL A1+, respectively, as assigned to Rs 1000 crore Commercial Paper programme of the company.

Lyka Labs | CMP: Rs 135 | The stock price jumped 5 percent after Ipca Laboratories board approved the acquisition of 26.574% of the paid-up share capital of Lyka Labs Limited and entering into a Joint Management Control Agreement with the Promoters of the said company.

Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 10.90 | The share added over 2 percent after the telecom service provider decided to hike tariffs. Vodafone Idea (Vi) will hike its tariff plans for prepaid users by 20-25 percent and the increases rates would be effective November 25, the company said in an exchange filing.

Coal India | CMP: Rs 158.85 | The stock ended in the green after the company in an exchange filing said that a board meeting of the company will be held on November 29 to consider and approve payment of interim dividend for 2021-22, if any.

Vedanta | CMP: Rs 343.95 | The scrip fell 3 percent on November 24. Promoters Vedanta Netherlands Investments B.V. acquired 5,00,14,714 equity shares and Twin Star Holdings bought 8,78,72,748 equity shares in the company at Rs 349.7 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.