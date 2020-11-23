Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 23

Except banks other indices ended in the green led by IT and Energy (up 2 percent each) followed by the metal, pharma and infra. Sandip Das Indian shares started the week on a positive note as both the benchmark indices touched a new high during the day on November 23. At close, the Sensex was up 194.90 points or 0.44% at 44,077.15 and the Nifty gained 67.50 points or 0.52% at 12,926.50. SREI Infra | CMP: Rs 5.85 | The stock price was down over 12 percent after the firm informed that a special audit of the company and its subsidiary, Srei Equipment Finance Limited, was being undertaken by an auditor appointed by the Reserve Bank of India. Brickwork Ratings India Pvt Ltd (Brickwork) has revised the ratings for Perpetual Debt Instrument aggregating to Rs 10 crore of the company, SREI Infrastructure Finance said in a regulatory filing. Praj Industries | CMP: Rs 87.50 | The share price jumped more than 7 percent after the company signed a non-binding agreement with the oil ministry for multiple compressed bio-gas units. "Praj Industries has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas in presence of Hon'ble Minister Petroleum & Natural Gas & Steel, Government of lndia on November 20, 2020 with the objective to facilitate technological support to the entities for setting-up and commissioning of multiple number of eligible and qualified CBG (compressed bio-gas) plants and their continuous operation for the production of CBG and Organic Compost Manure under Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation," the company said in an exchange filing. Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,955.20 | The share price was up over 2 percent after CCI approved the Future Group-Reliance Retail deal. The Competition Commission of India on November 10 approved the acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing businesses of Future Group by Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) and Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Ltd. The mega transaction cements the position of Reliance Retail as the undisputed leader in the organised retail segment and adds muscle to its ongoing battle with Amazon for the Indian e-commerce market. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which published moneycontrol.com BEML | CMP: Rs 669 | The stock added 2 percent after the company won an order from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The company received a variation order to contract 'MRS1' from DMRC, for additional 12 trainsets of six cars each (a total of 72 coaches) to operate on Line 2B and seven of the Mumbai metro project. The order is valued at about Rs 501 crore. Mindtree | CMP: Rs: 1,403.30 | The share price gained over 3 percent after the company announced a five-year deal with a leading wind turbine manufacturer, the Nordex Group. The Nordex Group chose Mindtree as its business transformation partner to simplify, modernise, and transform its entire IT landscape globally, while providing scalability to support the company’s growth plans. Motherson Sumi Systems | CMP: Rs 144.90 | The stock price was up over 3 percent amid a recovery in the global automotive industry. The company recently outlined its Vision 2025 plan that focuses on expanding into nascent geographies, new technologies in current products and addressing the broader mobility space beyond passenger vehicles. The company is targeting revenues of $36 billion over the next five years. IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 841.70 | The share price jumped more than 3 percent on hopes that the promoters could increase their stake in the bank if the suggestions by the RBI's special committee report are implemented. The Internal Working Group has recommended a staggered increase in primary ownership, allowing bank promoters to hold 26 percent over 15 years from the current threshold of 15 percent. NBFC stocks rally | Share price of non-banking financial services (NBFC) companies gained up to 7 percent on report of RBI's internal working group's (IWG) proposal to allow large NBFCs to convert into banks. Well-run large NBFCs, with an asset size of Rs 50,000 crore and above, including those which are owned by a corporate house, may be considered for conversion into banks, subject to completion of 10 years of operations and meeting due diligence criteria and compliance with additional conditions. Bajaj Holdings jumped over 7 percent followed by Shriram Transport, Cholamandalam Investment, M&M Financial and Bajaj Finserv. IIFL Securities | CMP: Rs 43.60 | The stock shed over 4 percent on November 23. The company Board approved buy-back of equity shares of the company; selling / disposing / leasing of asset(s) of the material subsidiary (ies); and resignation of Mohan Radhakrishnan as Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer. Tech Mahindra | CMP: Rs 863.45 | The share price added 3 percent on November 23. The company announced a strategic partnership with RUAG International, an organisation specialising in aerospace, headquartered in Switzerland, for global IT infrastructure and digital transformation. Tech Mahindra will support RUAG International in its IT Infrastructure digitisation strategy by transforming the core infrastructure operations using next-generation service to enhance customer experience and faster time-to-market. First Published on Nov 23, 2020 04:45 pm