Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 23

Praj Industries | CMP: Rs 87.50 | The share price jumped more than 7 percent after the company signed a non-binding agreement with the oil ministry for multiple compressed bio-gas units. "Praj Industries has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas in presence of Hon'ble Minister Petroleum & Natural Gas & Steel, Government of lndia on November 20, 2020 with the objective to facilitate technological support to the entities for setting-up and commissioning of multiple number of eligible and qualified CBG (compressed bio-gas) plants and their continuous operation for the production of CBG and Organic Compost Manure under Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation," the company said in an exchange filing.