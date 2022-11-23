Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 23

Sandip Das

The benchmark indices ended on a positive note on November 23 amid volatility. At close, the Sensex was up 91.62 points or 0.15% at 61,510.58, and the Nifty was up 23.10 points or 0.13% at 18,267.30.FSN E-Commerce Ventures | CMP: Rs 171.55 | The scrip slipped 2 percent after Lighthouse India Fund III sold 1.84 crore equity shares via open market transactions. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 182 a share. The stake sale was worth Rs 335.72 crore. Arvind Agarwal resigned as Chief Financial Officer and the resignation would be effective from the close of business hours on November 25, the company has said.Jet Airways | CMP: Rs 65.55 | The stock hit a 5 percent lower circuit on November 23. A series of recent developments have hit the company's revival plan. As reported by Moneycontrol, the grounded carrier on November 14 temporarily cut the salaries of some of its staff by up to 50 percent and sent some on leave without pay. Sources told Moneycontrol that the changes would be effective December 1. Adding to the woes, the airline’s new owner Jalan-Kalrock consortium told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) of its inability to pay additional funds to clear provident fund (PF) and gratuity dues of around Rs 250 crore.Inox Green Energy Services | CMP: Rs 59.10 | The stock ended the listing day over 9 percent lower from the issue price and 2 percent from the opening price on November 23. The Inox Green Energy initial public offering (IPO) got a muted response from investors, with the offer being subscribed 1.55 times. Qualified institutional buyers bought shares 1.05 times the allotted quota, retail investors bought 4.7 times, while high net-worth individuals subscribed to only about 50 percent of the portion reserved for them.Siemens | CMP: Rs 2,764.60 | The stock price ended in the red on November 23 after the company reported a below expectation earning for the September quarter. The company reported a 23 percent rise in its net profit and an 11 percent increase in revenue over the same quarter of the preceding year.Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 301 | The scrip was down over 5 percent as the stock traded ex-dividend. The company's board approved a second interim dividend of Rs 15.50 per equity share for the current financial year 2022-2023. The total payout would amount to Rs 6,549.24 crore. The record date for the payment of the dividend has been fixed as November 24.DCW Limited | CMP: Rs 53.10 | The scrip added over 3 percent on November 23. DCW plans to double its CPVC capacity by adding another 10KT capacity. The company also plans to augment the capacity utilisation of its SIOP plant to 100 percent with some line balancing capex to generate an additional 10KT of production per annum.Hindustan Motors | CMP: Rs 18.35 | The share price hit 10 percent upper circuit after the company entered into a memorandum of understanding to extend the EV domain across the border to enhance the production of eco-friendly electric vehicles.Interglobe Aviation | CMP: Rs 1,891.35 | The share price rose 4 percent on November 23. InterGlobe Aviation has opened its second aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) centre at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru to cater to a fast-growing fleet of mostly Airbus SE planes. IndiGo has signed a 20-year pact with Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which runs the airport, to sub-lease five acres for the 13,000 square metre facility that will be able to service two narrow-body aircraft, the company said in a release.KPIT Technologies | CMP: Rs 727 | The scrip jumped over 6 percent after the firm was selected by Renault Group as a strategic technology partner for the next generation software-defined vehicle (SDV) programme.MBL Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 21.10 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after the firm received an arbitration award for its residential project in Delhi. The arbitral tribunal passed an award in favour of the company against the Public Works Department, Delhi for a residential complex project for Rs 9.29 crore.