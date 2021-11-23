Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 23

Benchmark indices ended on a positive note in a highly volatile session on November 23 with Nifty closing above 17,500. At Close, the Sensex was up 198.44 points or 0.34% at 58,664.33, while the Nifty gained 86.80 points or 0.50% to settle at 17,503.30.

Vedanta | CMP: Rs 348.95 | The share price jumped over 6 percent after a report by Business Standard said the promoters were looking to increase their stake by up to 4.57 percent amid efforts to restructure the organisation and spin off several businesses. According to the report, Vedanta Netherlands Investments BV and Twin Star Holdings are looking to purchase up to 170 million equity shares of Vedanta at Rs 350 each, for total valuation of Rs 5,950 crore.

SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 84.50 | The stock jumped over 7 percent after the airline company brought back Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into operation after a gap of around two-and-a-half years, Ajay Singh, Chairman, and Managing Director, SpiceJet said at an event on November 23. This comes almost a week after the domestic carrier said it has entered into an agreement with the US-based aerospace company Boeing to settle outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 Max aircraft and its return to service. SpiceJet brought back 737 MAX to service with a special flight from New Delhi to Gwalior on November 23.

Schaeffler India | CMP: Rs 7,591 | The scrip ended in the green on November 23. The firm signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guidance, the nodal agency for the Government of Tamil Nadu for investment promotion and facilitation, to extend its production footprint in the state. Under the agreement, Schaeffler India will invest over Rs 3,000 million in next four years to set-up a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu for manufacturing of transmission components and systems for Automotive and Tractor segments.

Punjab National Bank | CMP: Rs 40.75 | The share price added over 2 percent after Fitch Ratings affirmed Punjab National Bank's (PNB) Long‐Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB‐'. The outlook is negative. The agency has also affirmed PNB's Viability Rating (VR) at 'b'.

UltraTech Cement | CMP: Rs 7,674.95 | The stock price ended in the green on November 23. Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based UltraTech Cement Limited's (UTCL) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Foreign-Currency IDR is Negative and that on the Local-Currency IDR is Stable.

Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 10.50 | The share ended in the red despite the telecom firm announcing new tariff plans for prepaid users in India. The new plans will be available starting November 25, 2021. The new plans will start the process of ARPU improvement and help address the financial stress faced by the industry.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 765.50 | The stock jumped 4 percent after the company announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, 20 mcg/2 ml per Unit-Dose Vial.

Indian Metals | CMP: Rs 718.10 | The stock spiked 5 percent after the company board decided to consider bonus issue on November 26. A meeting of the board of directors of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys will be held on November 25, 2021, to consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares, the company said in the release.