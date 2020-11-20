Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 20

Bharat Electronics | CMP: Rs 108.30 | The share price jumped 5 percent after Jefferies maintained its "buy" call on the stock with a target of Rs 130 per share. The research firm is of the view that the impact of lowered margin on nominated projects began in FY20, adding that the operational leverage and cost-saving indigenisation benefits would offset the impact. Jefferies said that the margin at 20 percent should be sustainable with strong visibility in missile system orders for five-ten years. Focus remains on the working capital, it said.