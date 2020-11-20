Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 20

The Nifty midcap index was up 0.85 percent and the smallcap index gained 1.2 percent amid positive market breadth. Sandip Das The market bounced back sharply on November 20 but could not recoup all the previous day's losses. The benchmark indices and broader markets participated in the rally. The Nifty50 closed at 12,859, up 87.30 points, and the BSE Sensex jumped 282.29 points to 43,882.25, driven by banking & financials, FMCG and IT stocks. Pennar Industries | CMP: Rs 18.85 | The stock jumped over 7 percent after the company bagged orders worth Rs 517 crore in Q2 FY21. Pennar Industries bagged orders across its business verticals during the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The pre-engineered building vertical received orders for construction of manufacturing facilities, ware houses, solar P V Modules and power plant structures from various companies like Kaizen Industries, Asian Fabtec, Ambuja Cements, Azure and others, the company said in an exchange filing. Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 9.95 | The stock price added more than 7 percent after the telecom firm sold its 11.15 percent stake in Indus Towers for Rs 3,760 crore. The merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers to create a mega tower company has been completed and Vodafone Idea received Rs 3,760.1 crore cash for its 11.15 percent holding in Indus, a regulatory filing said on November 19. Aarti Industries | CMP: Rs 1,115.50 | The share price shed 3 percent after HDFC AMC lowered its stake in the company by 2 percent. The aggregate holding of the schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund in Aarti Industries was 7.08 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company as on March 31, 2006. The asset management company said on November 19 that there had been a 2 percent decrease in the shareholding of the company. Autoline Industries | CMP: Rs 29.20 | The stock was down over 3 percent after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife reduced stake in the company to 5.65 percent on November 19 against 6.2 percent in the September quarter. The company disclosed its latest shareholding pattern on November 19. Jhunjhunwala now has 3.29 percent and his wife 2.36 percent stake in the auto ancillary company. Bharti Infratel | CMP: Rs 221.70 | The stock price surged 20 percent after the merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers to create a mega tower company was completed and Vodafone Idea received Rs 3,760.1 crore cash for its 11.15 percent holding in Indus, a regulatory filing said on November 19. Bharat Electronics | CMP: Rs 108.30 | The share price jumped 5 percent after Jefferies maintained its "buy" call on the stock with a target of Rs 130 per share. The research firm is of the view that the impact of lowered margin on nominated projects began in FY20, adding that the operational leverage and cost-saving indigenisation benefits would offset the impact. Jefferies said that the margin at 20 percent should be sustainable with strong visibility in missile system orders for five-ten years. Focus remains on the working capital, it said. Dewan Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 21.30 | The stock jumped 5 percent after State Bank of India, the lead lender to DHFL, asked fellow lenders to persuade all four suitors to the bankrupt home financier to upgrade their offers as an improvement in the asset quality of the mortgage lender had made it more valuable, Mint reported. Apollo Hospitals | CMP: Rs 2,348.75 | The stock price added 2 percent after the healthcare firm and Tata Medical and Diagnostics on November 19 announced a collaboration to introduce 'TataMD CHECK' diagnostic test for COVID-19 in the country. The test will provide faster results. Gland Pharma | CMP: Rs 1,828 | The stock ended with gains of over 6 percent on NSE on November 20. The scrip made a strong debut, rising 23.3 percent despite volatile market conditions. Experts have a positive long-term view on the stock, given the company's strong financials and hold in the injectable business. They advise holding the stock for the long term, anticipating strong returns in the coming years. Nestle India | CMP: Rs 17,400 | The share price added more than 2 percent after large-scale migration and a good monsoon helped its brands clock strong sales in rural markets and smaller towns as more and new consumers bought more of its Maggi noodles and chocolates in the September quarter, the company said. First Published on Nov 20, 2020 04:50 pm