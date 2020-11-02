Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 2

On the sectoral front, except bank and FMCG other indices ended in the red. Sandip Das Benchmark indices broke the 3-day losing streak and ended marginally higher with Nifty above 11,650. At close, the Sensex was up 143.51 points, or 0.36%, at 39,757.58, and the Nifty was up 26.80 points, or 0.23%, at 11,669.20. HDFC | CMP: Rs 2,022.30 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after the company posted a 27.55 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in Q2 FY21 standalone net profit at Rs 2,870.12 crore against Rs 3,961.53 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The number, however, beat market estimated as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the number to the tune of Rs 2,346.3 crore. The company's total standalone revenue from operations for the said quarter came at Rs 11,727.96 crore against Rs 13,487.44 crore in the year-ago period. HDFC said it continued to raise resources from a diversified base. Deposit growth has remained strong, registering a growth of 21 percent as of September 30, 2020. ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 416.25 | The stock added 6 percent after the bank reported a profit of Rs 4,251.3 crore in the September quarter, a six-fold jump from a profit of Rs 655 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, CNBC-TV18 reported. Net interest income (NII), the difference between the interest income from lending and the interest paid to depositors, during the quarter was up 16.2 percent at Rs 9,366.1 crore from Rs 8,057.4 crore, YoY. The bank has posted a net interest margin at 3.57 percent against 3.69 percent in the previous quarter QoQ. Escorts | CMP: Rs 1,229 | The stock was up 2 percent after the company's Q2 net profit was at Rs 227.2 crore against Rs 101.5 crore. Revenue was up 24 percent at Rs 1,654 crore against Rs 1,333.7 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up at Rs 298 crore and margin was at 18 percent against 9.3 percent. IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 623.45 | The share price jumped over 6 percent after the private lender said its Q2 FY21 consolidated net profit stood at Rs 663.1 crore, up from Rs 510.39 crore QoQ and down from Rs 1,400.96 crore YoY. The profit numbers beat market expectations as a CNBC-TV18 poll which had estimated the numbers to the tune of Rs 549.6 crore. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 8,731.52 crore against Rs 8,682.17 crore QoQ and Rs 8,877.53 crore YoY. Nomura has maintained a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 725 per share while CLSA has also retained buy on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 710 from Rs 665 per share. Hero MotoCorp | CMP: Rs 2,837.35 | The stock ended in the green after the two-wheeler maker posted its best-ever monthly sales in October. The company's total sales jumped 34.64 percent YoY to 8,06,848 units against 5,99,248 units. It sold 7,32,498 units of motorcycles in October 2020 against 5,52,672 in October 2019 and 74,350 units of Scooters in Oct 2020 versus 46,576 units in October 2019. The company's domestic sales rose 34.77 percent at 7,91,137 units against 5,86,988 units in October 2019. NMDC | CMP: Rs 84.10 | The stock price added 2 percent after the company said its board is going to consider share buyback. The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on November 1o to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2020. Board will also consider the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of Re 1 each. Bandhan Bank | CMP: Rs 301.15 | The stock price was up 4 percent after the bank declared its September quarter results. Net profit went down 5.3 percent at Rs 920 crore against Rs 971.8 crore (YoY). Gross NPA was at Rs 874 crore against Rs 1,007 crore (QoQ). Net NPA at Rs 262.5 crore against Rs 335.8 crore (QoQ). Net interest margin at 8 percent against 8.15 percent (QoQ). Provisions was at Rs 394.5 crore against Rs 394.5 crore (QoQ) and against Rs 145.5 crore (YoY) . Pfizer CMP: Rs 4,956 | The stock ended in the red after the company's net profit was down 14.8 percent at Rs 131.4 crore against Rs 154.2 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 5 percent at Rs 595.4 crore against Rs 567.1 crore (YoY). EBITDA was up 23.8 percent at Rs 203.3 crore against Rs 164.2 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin stood at 34.1 percent against 28.9 percent (YoY). Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,876 | The share price fell over 8 percent on November 2. The company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 9,567 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, against adjusted profit at Rs 8,380 crore in the June quarter. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio and Retail, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes moneycontrol.com. Just Dial | CMP: Rs 591 | The stock tumbled over 9 percent after the digital directory service firm posted a 38 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 47.34 crore for the September quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 76.94 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The operations of the company were impacted, due to shutdown of offices following lockdown imposed by the government authorities to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic.