Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 2

NMDC | CMP: Rs 84.10 | The stock price added 2 percent after the company said its board is going to consider share buyback. The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on November 1o to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2020. Board will also consider the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of Re 1 each.