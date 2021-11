India's benchmark indices ended lower in a volatile session on November 2 amid mixed global cues. At close, the Sensex was down 109.40 points, or 0.18%, at 60,029.06, and the Nifty was down 40.70 points, or 0.23%, at 17,889.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | CMP: Rs 813.95 | The share ended in the green on November 2. The pharma company posted a 12.9 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 2,047 crore against Rs 1,813 crore in the year-ago period and revenue was up 12.5% at Rs 9,626 crore from Rs 8,553 crore in the September quarter of FY21. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were up 19.9% at Rs 2,630 crore versus Rs 2,193 crore and margin was at 27.3% versus 25.6%, YoY.

NTPC | CMP: Rs 136.85 | The scrip added 2 percent after the company commenced commercial operations at the Jetstar solar power generation project in Rajasthan. "Consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, the first part capacity of 80 MW of 160 MW Jetsar Solar PV Project at Rajasthan, is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 22.10.2021," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 488.05 | The share ended in the green on November 2, a day after the auto major reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,442 crore for the quarter ended September 30 (Q2FY22), against a loss of Rs 314 crore reported in the same quarter in 2020. The consolidated revenue came in higher at Rs 61,379 crore, compared to Rs 53,530 crore in the September 2020 quarter. Revenue in Q1FY22 stood at Rs 66,406 crore. Jefferies has maintained a "buy" rating on the stock with the target at Rs 625 a share.

Godrej Properties | CMP: Rs 2,359.85 | The share price ended in the green on November 2. The real estate major reported net profit at Rs 35.7 crore against Rs 7.1 crore (YoY). Revenue jumped 44.5% at Rs 129.3 crore against Rs 89.5 crore (YoY).

Indoco Remedies | CMP: Rs 458 | The stock price was down over 4 percent despite the company’s consolidated net profit rising 62.5% at Rs 41.7 crore in the September quarter from Rs 25.6 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue was up 15.4% at Rs 372.9 crore versus Rs 323.1 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 30.5% at Rs 72.5 crore, up from Rs 55.5 crore and margin at 19.4% versus 17.2%, YoY.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies | CMP: Rs 369 | The scrip fell 4 percent after the company reported a 20.2 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 29.6 crore from Rs 37.1 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue was up 5.6% at Rs 127.1 crore from Rs 120.4 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were down 15.8% at Rs 49.2 crore and the margin was at 38.7%, lower from 48.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Bank of India | CMP: Rs 62.60 | The share price added over 3 percent after the firm posted Q2 net profit at Rs 1,051 crore, almost double of Rs 525.8 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its net interest income was down 14.3% at Rs 3,523.5 crore from Rs 4,113.3 crore in the year-ago period. Gross NPA came in at 12% versus 13.51% and net NPA at 2.79% versus 3.35%, QoQ.

HPCL | CMP: Rs 303.50 | The scrip shed over 3 percent after the firm reported a 7.2 percent sequential jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 1,923.5 crore from Rs 1,795 crore and revenue was up 12.9% at Rs 83,063 crore against Rs 72,442 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were down 5.6% at Rs 3,012.2 crore and the margin was at 3.6%, QoQ.

Dabur India | CMP: Rs 598.45 | The stock ended in the green on November 2. The company reported a net profit of Rs 505.3 crore, while revenue came in at Rs 2,817.6 crore. EBITDA was reported at Rs 620.7 crore, while EBITDA margin came in at 22%. Domestic volume growth was at 10%.