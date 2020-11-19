Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 19

TCS | CMP: Rs 2,640.25 | The stock ended in the green after the company set a record date of the buyback plan. Tata Consultancy Services, in its latest filings to exchanges, said that members of the Company have approved the Buyback by passing a special resolution through postal ballot. "The Company has fixed Saturday, November 28, 2020, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the buyback," the company filing said.