Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 19

Nifty Bank index shed nearly 3 percent, while Infra and IT indices fell 1 percent each. However, Energy and FMCG indices ended in the green. Sandip Das Benchmark indices broke the 4-day gaining momentum on November 19 on the back of profit-booking seen in the IT and financial names. At close, the Sensex was down 580.09 points or 1.31% at 43,599.96, and the Nifty was down 166.60 points or 1.29% at 12,771.70. Spicejet | CMP: Rs 74 | The share price jumped over 11 percent after Boeing 737 Max aircraft received US FAA clearance. Boeing Co won approval on Wednesday from the US Federal Aviation Administration to fly its 737 MAX jet again after two fatal crashes that triggered two years of regulatory scrutiny and corporate upheaval, according to a Reuters report. Titan Company | CMP: Rs 1,292 | The stock added a percent after the company saw good traction across all its businesses in the festive season. The jewellery business witnessed a mid-teens growth (around 15%) for the 30-day festive season starting from Dussehra till Diwali over the corresponding period last year, with a decent recovery in studded jewellery sales. TCS | CMP: Rs 2,640.25 | The stock ended in the green after the company set a record date of the buyback plan. Tata Consultancy Services, in its latest filings to exchanges, said that members of the Company have approved the Buyback by passing a special resolution through postal ballot. "The Company has fixed Saturday, November 28, 2020, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the buyback," the company filing said. GPT Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 32.45 | The share was up 10 percent after the company won a contract worth Rs 162.83 crore. The company has been awarded a contract by the office of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC), Transport Department, Government of West Bengal, Kolkata. Vedanta | CMP: Rs 112.40 | The stock gained over 3 percent after the company put in a preliminary expression of interest (EoI) for buying the government's stake in Bharat Petroleum for which a major foreign player is also said to be in the race. A special purpose vehicle floated by the BSE-listed Vedanta Ltd and its London-based parent Vedanta Resources submitted an EoI before the close of the deadline on November 16. Dewan Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 20.30 | The stock price added 5 percent on November 19. Piramal Enterprises on Friday has asked the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to reject Adani Properties' proposal to bid for the entire portfolio of the troubled non-banking finance company DHFL or it would withdraw from the process, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18. Hero MotoCorp | CMP: Rs 2,989.60 | The share price ended in the green after the company reported improved sales during the festival season. The company sold more than 14 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters during the just concluded festive season, the company said in the release. The sales were 98 percent of the festival season volumes sold by the company in the previous year (2019) and 103% compared to the same period in 2018. GTPL Hathway | CMP: Rs 121 | The stock was down 3 percent on November 19. The company sold its entire 61.5 percent stake in GTPL Space City Private Limited on November 18, 2020. Consequently, GTPL Space City has ceased as a subsidiary of the company. Power Grid | CMP: Rs 190.20 | The share was up over 2 percent after The Supreme Court asked power companies to file their submissions and suggestions on loan relief plea to Reserve Bank of India(RBI) and Centre. Future Retail | CMP: Rs 71.45 | The stock jumped over 5 percent after the Delhi High Court continued hearing arguments by Future Retail Limited and Amazon on the former’s plea seeking to restrain the US e-commerce company from approaching regulatory bodies such as the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against the retailer’s deal with Reliance's retail arm, mint reported. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. First Published on Nov 19, 2020 04:48 pm