Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 18

BPCL | CMP: Rs 383.40 | The share price was down 3 percent after major energy companies skipped race for stake sale. The government had extended the deadline for bids for BPCL, one of India's most profitable state-owned companies, as the pandemic delayed the process that was initially expected to be completed by October. Market sentiment was dampened as energy giants including Reliance Industries, Saudi Aramco and BP gave the bidding process a miss and did not submit Expressions of Interest for the 52.98 percent of the stake on sale. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com)