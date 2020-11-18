Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 18

Mixed trend seen on the sectoral front with Auto and PSU Bank indices added 3 percent each, while selling seen in the FMCG, IT and pharma names. Sandip Das Benchmark indices closed at fresh record highs for the third straight session on November 18 supported by the auto and financial stocks. Mixed trend seen on the sectoral front with Auto and PSU Bank indices adding 3 percent each, while selling was seen in the FMCG, IT and pharma names. At close, the Sensex was up 227.34 points or 0.52% at 44180.05, and the Nifty was up 64.10 points or 0.50% at 12938.30. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: BPCL | CMP: Rs 383.40 | The share price was down 3 percent after major energy companies skipped race for stake sale. The government had extended the deadline for bids for BPCL, one of India's most profitable state-owned companies, as the pandemic delayed the process that was initially expected to be completed by October. Market sentiment was dampened as energy giants including Reliance Industries, Saudi Aramco and BP gave the bidding process a miss and did not submit Expressions of Interest for the 52.98 percent of the stake on sale. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com) Lakshmi Vilas Bank | CMP: Rs 12.45 | The stock tumbled 20 percent after Finance Ministry put the bank under moratorium, with effect from November 17 6 pm till December 16, 2020. During this time, the beleaguered bank will not be able to make any payment worth more than Rs 25,000 to its depositors without written permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As per the draft scheme of amalgamation of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with DBS Bank India, the entire amount of the paid-up share capital will be written off. IIFL Securities | CMP: Rs 46.55 | The stock price jumped 10 percent as the company is going to consider the proposal of buyback of shares. The meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on November 20, 2020 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company and any other item. Wonderla Holidays | CMP: Rs 194.10 | The share price gained over 8 percent after its Bangalore unit is opening for water rides from November 20, 2020. Wonderla Holidays announced that the water rides at the theme park will be open to the public from November 20, 2020. The dry rides have been operational since November 13. The park will be reducing the entry limit to 4000 from its original capacity of 10,000 per day for safety reasons. Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,146.20 | The stock was up 6 percent after the company bagged biggest orders ever from Tata Steel. The Construction and Mining Equipment business of Larsen a Toubro has secured one of its biggest orders ever to supply 46 units of Komatsu Mining Equipment from Tata Steel. The order comprises of 41 units of Komatsu HD785-7 (100 Ton Dump Truck), three units of Komatsu WA900-3E0 (9 Cum Wheel Loader) and two units of Komatsu D275A-5R (410HP Crawler Dozer). The scope includes supply of equipment and full maintenance contract for 60,000 hours of equipment operation. 8K Miles Software | CMP: Rs 88.55 | The share shed 5 percent on November 18. The company approved name change of the company from 8K Miles Software Services to SecureKloud Technologies. Also, Healthcare Triangle Inc (HTI) subsidiary of 8K Miles Software Services approved capital raising up to USD 50 million in HTI through PE Investments / Initial Public Offering (IPO) listing in US Capital markets and / or Other Strategic Investors. In the first tranche, we propose to raise up to USO 25 Million, company said. Sadbhav Engineering | CMP: Rs 50.50 | The stock added 2 percent after the company has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from NHAI for the 2 EPC road project/work for a contract value of Rs 1572.30 crore. Construction period of both road projects will be 24 months from appointed date. Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 705.05 | The stock price jumped 10 percent on November 18. The stock gained traction after the company said it will manufacture its new tractor series K2 exclusively at its Zaheerabad facility in Telangana, where it will bring incremental investments of Rs 100 crore and double employment in the plant by 2024. The new K2 series is Mahindra's most ambitious light-weight tractor programme. Just Dial | CMP: Rs 616.10 | The share price was down over 3 percent after the company clarified on Delhi High Court's Order w.r.t data theft allegation by IndiaMART. Just Dial says pursuing all legal remedies to counter baseless allegations by IndiaMART. Indiamart sued Just Dial in the Delhi High Court alleging that Just Dial infringed upon its copyright over the website compilations that Indiamart made after years of hard work. DLF | CMP: Rs 190.45 | The share price ended in the green after the company was included in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The company has been recognised as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in Emerging markets category. First Published on Nov 18, 2020 04:41 pm