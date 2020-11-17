Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 17

Eveready Industries India | CMP: Rs 167.40 | The share price was up over 7 percent after the battery and flashlights maker reported over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.22 crore for the second quarter ended September helped by improved gross margin and lower cost of operations. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 18.11 crore in July-September period a year ago, Eveready Industries said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations was up 6.95 percent to Rs 372.62 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 348.40 crore in the year-ago period.