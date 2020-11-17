Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 17

Among sectors, Nifty Metal and Nifty Bank indices rose over 2 percent each, while selling was seen in the energy, pharma and IT stocks. Sandip Das Benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive session touching record highs on November 17 with Nifty above 12,850 level. At close, the Sensex was up 314.73 points or 0.72% at 43,952.71, and the Nifty was up 93.90 points or 0.73% at 12,874.20. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Tata Steel | CMP: Rs 521.60 | The stock jumped 6 percent after the company declared its Q2 numbers. The company reported a 59.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in Q2FY21 profit at Rs 1,635.4 crore, against Rs 4,043.5 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Morgan Stanley remained overweight and target raised to Rs 690 from Rs 565. Jefferies retained buy call and raised target to Rs 680 from Rs 485. BofAML reiterated buy with a target raised to Rs 670 from Rs 510. Credit Suisse has kept outperform call and raised target to Rs 630 from Rs 365 per share. Eveready Industries India | CMP: Rs 167.40 | The share price was up over 7 percent after the battery and flashlights maker reported over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.22 crore for the second quarter ended September helped by improved gross margin and lower cost of operations. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 18.11 crore in July-September period a year ago, Eveready Industries said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations was up 6.95 percent to Rs 372.62 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 348.40 crore in the year-ago period. Kalpataru Power | CMP: Rs 297.25 | The stock jumped over 6 percent after the company commissioned power transmission project. The company said it has fully commissioned Kohima-Mariani power transmission project which is a joint venture between KPTL and Techno Electric & Engineering Company (TEECL) with KPTL holding 74 percent of equity. IIFL Finance | CMP: Rs 112.55 | The share price surged 20 percent after the company raised Rs 100 crore. IIFL Finance said it has raised Rs 100 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. It said the debentures will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of NSE. "Finance committee of the board of directors of the company.... approved allotment of 1,000 non convertible debentures.....of face value of Rs 10 lakh each, for cash at par, aggregating to Rs 100 crore, on private placement basis," IIFL Finance said in a regulatory filing. GE Shipping | CMP: Rs 247.60 | The stock was up over 3 percent after the company signed a contract to buy a second hand Capesize Bulk Carrier. The 2014 Philippines built vessel is expected to join the company’s fleet in H2 FY21. The company’s current fleet stands at 46 vessels, comprising 33 tankers (11 crude carriers, 17 product tankers, 5 LPG carrier) and 13 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 12.39 years aggregating 3.70 mn dwt. Dewan Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 18.45 | The stock price gained over 4 percent as its lenders are likely to call for fresh bids for the bankrupt home financier after the Adani group unexpectedly offered a higher price for the company’s assets, sources said. In the revised bids, Piramal Enterprises offered Rs 25,000 crore for DHFL’s retail book, while Oaktree bid Rs 31,000 crore for the entire company. Adani had bid around Rs 2,700 crore for the wholesale/slum redevelopment authority (SRA) books only. BPCL | CMP: Rs 395.30 | The share price shed over 4 percent on November 17. The government said several local and foreign investors have expressed interest in buying its 52.98 percent stake in the fuel retailer. The Indian government has received a "sufficient and good response" regarding the privatisation of state refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and will not extend the deadline for private firms submitting initial bids, sources said on Monday. NBCC | CMP: Rs 24.95 | The stock added over 2 percent after the construction company said that it secured total business of Rs 1,165.52 crore in October 2020. The company on November 13 announced that it has awarded the work of constructing smart township/colony with colony road network and other road, service building and other allied jobs related to mines for Magadh & Amrapali area of Central Coalfield (CCL) at Jharkhand to Ram Kripal Singh Construction (L-1). ONGC | CMP: Rs 71.25 | The stock shed 2 percent after the oil explorer reported 54.6 percent fall in Q2FY21 net profit at Rs 2,877.8 crore as against Rs 6,336.2 crore. The company's revenue dropped 30.9 percent to Rs 16,917 crore from Rs 24,492.6 crore, YoY. Sadbhav Engineering | CMP: Rs 48.80 | The stock price ended in the red after the company’s net profit in Q2FY21 declined to Rs 5.2 crore from Rs 25.8 crore. Its revenue fell 27.1 percent to Rs 412.2 crore from Rs 565.1 crore, YoY. First Published on Nov 17, 2020 04:38 pm