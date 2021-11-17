Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 17

Indian benchmark indices ended in the red for the second consecutive session on November 17 amid selling in realty, oil & gas and pharma names. At close, the Sensex was down 314.04 points, or 0.52%, at 60,008.33, and the Nifty was down 100.50 points, or 0.56%, at 17,898.70.

Bharat Dynamics | CMP: Rs 423.10 | The stock ended in the green after the firm signed a contract for design, development, manufacture, supply and support of CMDS worth Rs 171 crore. The order book position of the company as on November 17, 2021 was Rs 8,991 crore. The company has received new orders of worth Rs 1331 crore during the current financial year.

Aban Offshore | CMP: Rs 54.45 | The scrip jumped 5 percent after its step-down subsidiary Aban Singapore Pte Ltd received a letter of award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation for the deployment of jack-up rig Aban VIII for a firm period of three years.

Nucleus Software | CMP: Rs 590.10 | The share ended in the green after the firm announced the postal ballot results of their proposed buyback of 22,67,400 equity shares, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 159 crore. The total buyback shares represent 7.81% of the total paid-up equity capital of the company, a press release said.

SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 78.65 | The stock added a percent as the domestic airline announced that it had reached a settlement with aircraft manufacturer Boeing. In a filing with the BSE, SpiceJet said it had entered into a settlement agreement, wherein “Boeing has agreed to provide certain accommodations and settle outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft and its return to service”.

Asian Paints | CMP: Rs 3,225.95 | The stock price added over 2 percent after the company announced a price hike, effective December 5. The company had earlier hiked prices by 8-9 percent from November 12, with the cumulative hike for the year, so far, at 15-16 percent, it said.

L&T Technology | CMP: Rs 5,664 | The scrip jumped over 5 percent after the company was chosen by NVIDIA and Mavenir as its engineering partner. "L&T Technology Services has been selected as an engineering partner by Mavenir and NVIDIA, to accelerate the adoption of the industry’s first converged AI-on-5G," the company said in a release. The company will support Mavenir with customisation, integration and deployment of AI applications for deployment on NVIDIA’s AI-on-5G Platform.

Indiabulls Real Estate | CMP: Rs 180 | The share ended in the red on November 17. The company's promoter sold a 2.64 percent stake in open market between October 28 and November 16.

ONGC | CMP: Rs 157.60 | The stock ended in the green on November 17. The government wants state-owned oil and gas explorer ONGC to carve out non-producing high-potential areas of the prolific Mumbai High and Bassein fields for privatisation, not privatise entire fields, as per a media report.

Tourism Finance Corporation | CMP: Rs 67.60 | The scrip was up over a percent on November 17 as the company said it will on November 22 consider the issuance of non-convertible debentures to be issued on a private placement basis.