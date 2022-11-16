Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 16

Indian benchmark indices ended on a flat note in the volatile session on November 16. At close, the Sensex was up 107.73 points or 0.17 percent at 61,980.72, and the Nifty was up 6.30 points or 0.03 percent at 18,409.70.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 842.40 | The share price ended in the green on November 16. Fitch Rating has affirmed the outlook on Bharti Airtel's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating and senior unsecured as stable, affirming its rating at 'BBB-'.

KEC International | CMP: Rs 438.50 | The stock added 2 percent after the transmission and distribution business of the firm secured an order for the supply of towers in the Americas, secured by its Brazilian subsidiary, SAE Towers. The railways business has also secured two orders for Ballastless Track from Chennai Metro and Mumbai Metro.

TCS | CMP: Rs 3,360.20 | The scrip ended in the green on November 16. TAP Air Portugal, the flag carrier airline of Portugal, selected TCS as a strategic partner, to accelerate its digital transformation and drive innovation. The company will establish an Airline Digital Center in Portugal, staffed with consultants, solution architects and technology experts.

Motherson Sumi Wiring | CMP: Rs 60.25 | The share ended in the green on November 16. The auto components company shares turned ex-bonus. The company announced bonus share issuance in the ratio of 2:5 on September 30. The record date for the said bonus share issuance is set as November 17.

Metropolis Healthcare | CMP: Rs 1,436 | The stock declined over 7 percent after the Income Tax Department's investigation arm is conducting searches at the Mumbai office of Metropolis Path Lab, sources told CNBC-TV18 on November 16. More details are awaited. Metropolis Healthcare runs one of the largest pathology lab chains in India. The stock plunged more than 5 percent in the intra-day trading on reports of the I-T searches.

Bharat Electronics | CMP: Rs 108.55 | The stock ended in the green on November 16. Bharat Electronics has signed an MoU with defence PSU Hindustan Shipyard Limited to carry out joint development, manufacturing and product upgrades and to capitalise on the emerging opportunities in the domestic and export markets. The company also signed an MoU with SVC Tech Ventures LLP for cooperation in the manufacturing and marketing of heavy duty blast doors. It also signed an MoU with Profense LLC for cooperation in the manufacturing and marketing of light weapons.

Jet Airways | CMP: Rs 81 | The scrip shed over 2 percent as the company faces a payment standoff over additional PF and gratuity dues. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium said that it won’t pay anything more than Rs 475 crore approved in the resolution plan.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures | CMP: Rs 183.05 | The share price was down over 4 percent after Segantii India Mauritius offloaded 33.73 lakh shares in FSN E-Commerce Ventures at an average price of Rs 199.24 per share.

Global Health | CMP: Rs 415.65 | The stock price jumped over 23 percent against the issue price of Rs 336 per share. This comes after the IPO was subscribed 9.58 times during November 3-7. Retail investors bid for 88 percent of the allotted quota, and non-institutional investors bought their portion 4.02 times, while QIBs booked theirs 28.64 times.