Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 15

Indian benchmark indices ended flat on November 15 amid volatility, with selling seen in metal and PSU banking stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 32.02 points, or 0.05%, at 60,718.71, and the Nifty was up 6.70 points, or 0.04%, at 18,109.50.

Motherson Sumi Systems | CMP: Rs 235.90 | The stock was down 4 percent after the firm reported a fall in its September quarter net profit to Rs 226.55 crore against Rs 474.02 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Its total revenue from operations was at Rs 14,076.39 crore, down from Rs 14,957.21 crore in the year-ago quarter. Jefferies has kept an ‘underperform’ rating, with the target at Rs 190 a share as the Q2 EBITDA was 20 percent below estimates.

Ashok Leyland | CMP: Rs 151.90 | The share gained more than 4 percent after the company trimmed its losses in Q2. The company posted lower loss at Rs 83 crore in Q2FY22 against a loss of Rs 146.7 crore in Q2FY21. Its revenue jumped to Rs 4,457.9 crore from Rs 2,836.6 crore YoY.

ONGC | CMP: Rs 158.45 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the state-run oil explorer and marketer reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 18,749 crore, up from Rs 5,675 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The consolidated revenues came in at Rs 1,22,029 crore climbing, 46 percent from Rs 83,619 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Hero MotoCorp | CMP: Rs 2,698 | The stock ended in the green on November 15. The company reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 794 crore, down 17 percent from a PAT of Rs 953 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its standalone revenue came in at Rs 8,453.4 crore, a decline of 10 percent from Rs 9,367 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

HCC | CMP: Rs 10.10 | The share added over 2 percent after the company in consortium with KEC International Limited (KEC) was awarded a Rs 1,309-crore contract by Chennai Metro Rail Limited for the construction of an 11.61-km elevated viaduct section and 11 elevated stations on Corridor 5 of Phase II of the Chennai Metro, company the said in the release.

PI Industries | CMP: Rs 2,880 | The stock jumped over 5 percent after the agri-sciences company’s consolidated net profit rose 5.5 percent to Rs 229.60 crore on the back of a 17 percent jump in net sales to Rs 1,354.20 crore in the second quarter this year. Research and broking firm Sharekhan has retained ‘buy’ on PI Industries, with a target of Rs 3,900 a share.

Coal India | CMP: Rs 159.70 | The stock price has been under pressure after the country's largest producer of coal reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,933 crore, a drop of 1 percent from Rs 2,952 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The drop was 8 percent when compared to Rs 3,174 crore consolidated PAT reported in the June quarter.

Apollo Hospitals | CMP: Rs 5,084 | The scrip was up over 8 percent after an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 267.41 crore for the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of a pickup in non-COVID-19 revenue and steady return of patient mix to pre-COVID-19 levels. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,717.07 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,760.72 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 10.15 | The share ended in the red on November 15. The telecom firm clarified that the company keeps discussing with various banks its funding and other requirements in the ordinary course of its business, including with State Bank of India who are one of our main bankers. As of now there is no development which would require disclosure under the SEBI Listing Regulations. The company shall comply with its obligations under the SEBI Listing Regulations as and when any such requirement is triggered, it added.