Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 14

The Indian equity benchmark ended lower amid volatility on November 14. At close, the Sensex was down 170.89 points, or 0.28%, at 61,624.15, and the Nifty was 20.50 points, or 0.11%, lower at 18,329.20.

Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 454.60 | The share price gained over 5 percent on the back of a rise in aluminium prices. On November 11, the LME aluminium price was up 6 percent. The stock price also got a boost from the relaxation in Covid restriction in China and better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended September 2022. Hindalco Industries on November 11 reported a 36 percent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,205 crore in the September quarter, down from Rs 3,427 crore in the year-ago period due to a drop in aluminium prices and rising input costs. JPMorgan has kept the 'overweight' rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 520 from Rs 560 a share.

Ircon International | CMP: Rs 53.90 | The stock price surged 8 percent after the firm clocked a strong 38.4% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 174.2 crore led by healthy top line and operating performance, though the margin contracted a bit. Revenue from operations for the September quarter grew by 47% to Rs 2,238.9 crore and EBITDA increased by 43% to Rs 199.7 crore from the year-ago period. The order book as of September 30, FY23 stood at Rs 40,020 crore.

Fortis Healthcare | CMP: Rs 302.40 | The share price gained over 7 percent after the company registered a 67% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 218.24 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, driven by exceptional gain, higher other income and lower tax cost. Consolidated revenue rose 9.9% to Rs 1,607 crore and EBITDA increased 6.5% to Rs 302.9 crore from the year-ago period.

MOIL | CMP: Rs 151.55 | The scrip was down over 4 percent after the company recorded a 54.7% year-on-year fall in profit at Rs 27.3 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, impacted by lower topline as well as weak operating performance. Revenue for the quarter declined by 34.3% to Rs 236 crore and EBITDA tanked 59% to Rs 33 crore with the margin falling by 12 percentage points from the year-ago period.

Indiabulls Real Estate | CMP: Rs 82.80 | The share price rose 6 percent on November 14. The company reported a 10-fold year-on-year increase in profit at Rs 56.5 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, largely driven by operating performance but revenue from operations fell 44.4% YoY to Rs 194 crore for the quarter. EBITDA at Rs 91 crore increased 306% YoY, and the margin jumped 40 percentage points as the cost of land, plots, constructed properties and others dropped significantly.

Grasim Industries | CMP: Rs 1,745.95 | The share price ended in the green, adding over 2 percent after the company's standalone net profit for the September quarter was up 1.8% at Rs 964 crore from Rs 947 crore in the year-ago period. Standalone revenue was up 36.7% YoY at Rs 4,933 crore, while standalone EBITDA rose 19.4% from the year-ago quarter to Rs 956 crore.

Abbott India | CMP: Rs 19,848 | The scrip added 2 percent after the firm posted a 38 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 265.5 crore, up from Rs 192.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 12.9 percent at Rs 1,379.5 crore versus Rs 1,222 crore, YoY.

Sakthi Sugars | CMP: Rs 22.15 | The share price gained over 5 percent after the company's net profit came in at Rs 4.93 crore in the September quarter against a net loss of Rs 60.73 crore during the year-ago period. Sales rose 229 percent to Rs 241.99 crore from Rs 73.47 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Bharat Forge | CMP: Rs 853 | The stock price declined almost 4 percent after Bharat Forge posted a 14 percent year-on-year fall in standalone net profit at Rs 268.1 crore. Its revenue was, however, up 16% at Rs 1,864 crore from Rs 1,606 crore in the year-ago quarter.